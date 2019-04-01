Just in case you needed yet another reason to look forward to Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel, Entertainment Weekly just announced the project's newest cast member and it's definitely someone you'll recognize. Former Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler is joining the TATBILB sequel and will serve as best friend and confidant to Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky. So yes, get ready to double down on all the swooning when this movie hits the streaming platform.

Given that today is April 1 (aka April Fools' Day), it makes sense to wonder if this news is legit or simply another prank that'll be proven false later on in the day. Thankfully, though, Butler's involvement in the film appears to be very real, which a representative of Netflix has since confirmed to Bustle, as well as E! News. And the best part is that Butler and Centineo are also extremely close in real life, so it should be easy for them to project that friendship onscreen.

"We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike," producer Matt Kaplan told EW. "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."

Additionally, Butler has also tweeted about his latest role, assuring fans that this is no April Fools' Day joke, while also providing video evidence of his time on set. And yes, his bromance with Centineo is just as wonderful as you'd want it to be.

"No April Fools jokes here, officially part of To All The Boys 2. Me and @noahcent celebrating, @lanacondor is #blessed to witness," Butler tweeted alongside the goofy clip. Needless to say, the cast is already having a lot of fun with their newest member of the team.

And if you're wondering if this friendship between Butler and Centineo is something new, then please feast your eyes on this amazing video Butler uploaded to Instagram last Halloween. The two of them attended a Halloween party together with Butler dressed as X-Men's Wolverine while Centineo donned a Gaston ensemble from Beauty and the Beast. Needless to say, it's pretty amazing.

At this point, it remains unclear of just how big of a fixture Butler's character will be in the sequel, but given that the Netflix movie just recently cast Jordan Fisher to play John Ambrose McClaren, a new potential love interest for Lara Jean, Peter will be needing his BFF's support more than ever. Luckily, it already seems like Butler is more than up to the task and will prove to be just as great of a friend to Centineo on-screen as he is off-screen.

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel has yet to be given an exact premiere date, but when it does finally makes its Netflix debut, Butler's presence will make it and even more must-see affair.