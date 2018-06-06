In a bizarre rant where he essentially labeled them worthless, Donald Trump's personal attorney bashed sex workers as having no credibility and value. On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani said about Stormy Daniels: "I respect women — beautiful women and women with value — but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don't respect. Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name."

Giuliani was speaking at a Capital Market event in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to CNN, when he went on a tirade against Daniels. He also added that first lady Melania Trump did not believe that her husband had an affair with the adult film actress. "She believes her husband, and she doesn't think it's true," Giuliani told his audience.

Undeterred by Giuliani's astonishing remarks, Daniels' camp hit back at the attorney, hard. Shortly after Trump's attorney's comments surfaced in media reports, her attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted, "Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace."

Avenatti added, "His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any 'moral' issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond." The attorney's reference is related to a claim that Daniels made in March, saying that she had a one-time extra-marital consensual affair with Trump in 2006. The president's attorney, Michael Cohen, rejected Daniels' claim as false on behalf of Trump.

It won't be the first time that Giuliani had landed himself in hot water with his very own words. In May, Trump's attorney went on air and admitted that the president reimbursed Cohen for paying Daniels reportedly $130,000 as hush money. It was a shocking admission to make on national television as prior to the event, Trump had said that he had no knowledge of Cohen paying Daniels from his own pocket. A direct contradiction for the masses.

While speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, a confident and chirpy Giuliani said that the president "didn’t know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this. Like, I take care of this with my clients. I don’t burden them with every single thing that comes along. These are busy people."

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Giuliani's verbal slip on air also led to him telling The Washington Post, "The president was always going to make sure he got it back, and enough money to pay the taxes. There probably were other things of a personal nature that Michael took care of for which the president would have always trusted him as his lawyer ... and that was paid back out of the rest of the money, and Michael earned a fee out of it."

Gaffe after gaffe, and it still doesn't look like Giuliani will stop any time soon. In fact, it's worth remembering that while Giuliani didn't hold back on passing disdainful remarks for Daniels and seemingly sex workers as a group, Avenatti's response seemed to reflect a degree of restraint. It's especially compelling when one considers Giuliani's personal remarks about Avenatti.

In the past, the attorney called Daniels' lawyer a "pimp" while speaking to Business Insider. "I don't get involved with pimps," Giuliani said of Avenatti in May. "The media loves to give him room because he makes these roundabout charges and they turn out to mean nothing. I think he's going to get himself in serious trouble." But in spite of Giuliani's harsh commentary, it doesn't look like Daniels or Avenatti will give up any time soon. If anything, with a defamation lawsuit filed against Trump, the duo seems resolute.