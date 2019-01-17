"No collusion" is likely one of the phrases President Donald Trump and his surrogates have used most frequently since he took office. On Wednesday night, however, Trump's lawyer made an extraordinary claim to CNN's Chris Cuomo about that oft-repeated statement. Specifically, he claimed to have never said there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, just that Trump himself hadn't participated. Rudy Giuliani's collusion comments left Twitter very confused for numerous reasons.

For one thing, it's a false statement, as The Washington Post noted. Back in July, Giuliani told Fox News contributor Guy Benson that Benson was "correct" in stating that it was "still the position of [Giuliani] and [Trump] that there was no collusion with the Russians whatsoever on behalf of the Trump campaign.”

Nevertheless, Giuliani took a very different stance when speaking with Cuomo on Wednesday. “Mr. Mayor, false reporting is saying that nobody in the campaign had any contacts with Russia,” Cuomo said to Giuliani, after the former New York mayor claimed there was a lot of “false reporting” about the investigation into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia. “False reporting is saying that there has been no suggestion of any kind of collusion between the campaign and any Russians.”

“You just misstated my position,” Giuliani told Cuomo in response. “I never said there was no collusion between the campaign, or between people in the campaign.”

Now, To The Serious Stuff If Giuliani is now (falsely) claiming that he only ever said that Trump didn't collude with the Russians, then maybe he knows that someone else on the campaign did collude with the Russians, as many people on Twitter suggested. Former campaign manager Paul Manafort, for example, is known to have shared election polling data with a Russian oligarch with ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, as The Guardian wrote.

Twitter Also Played Fact-Checker After Giuliani made the false claim that Trump had only ever made claims about himself not colluding, Twitter stepped in to prove that the president had also made claims about no one on his campaign colluding.

Arguments Like This Aren't New Back in 2016 and early 2017, numerous members of the Trump team claimed that no one had had any contacts with Russia, let alone any cooperation, as The Moscow Project documented. Now, after the media has revealed that there were indeed numerous communications between the Trump campaign and Russian nationals, the story has gradually changed, as Business Insider showed. To some on Twitter, this looked like just the latest evolution of the story.

