'90s babies, get ready for the shock of a lifetime. There's going to be a live-action Rugrats movie, and it's scheduled to be released in November 2020. And that's not all, Nickelodeon has ordered a 26-episode revival TV series too.

Based on The Wrap's report, it sounds like the new show will still be animated, and it's just the movie that will be live-action. It's not clear exactly how much of the movie will be CGI, either. The Wrap reports that it's being described as a "live-action film featuring CGI characters." After all, there aren't exactly real-life talking babies who could play the part of all the Rugrats characters. So it would make sense if, say, the parents were live actors, while the tots were CGI-based.

As for the new show, The Wrap reports that it's already in production. There's no word on who might be voicing any of the Rugrats characters, though. E.G. Daily, who voiced Tommy Pickles in the original Rugrats run, hasn't posted on Instagram or Twitter about the revival news.

