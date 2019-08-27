Bustle

Running Gear For Beginners That You Can Get On Walmart.Com

By Caitlin Morrison
In my somewhat biased opinion, running is great. It helps me stay healthy and sharp, both physically and mentally. But starting out is tough. Whether you’ve just committed to that Couch to 5K program or signed up for your first half marathon, you’re going to need a little push. Luckily, there are lots of running products for beginners to ease you into it. (Let’s be honest: there is no greater motivator than new gear.)

Despite being a seasoned runner myself, I've had some peaks and valleys. Over the last decade, I’ve successfully completed several marathons — but have also gone through months-long stretches when I could barely log more than five miles, total. So even though I’m not exactly a beginner, I’m very familiar with the feeling of getting back into running shape. I’ve also had plenty of time and experience to test out new products and determine what’s actually worth the money.

Whether you’re a total newbie or just getting back into things, here are some of the essential items you’ll need to get you hitting the pavement, all available on Walmart.com.

TREBLAB J1 Bluetooth Earbuds
$39.97
|
Walmart
I’ve dealt with my fair share of sweaty earbuds sliding out of my ears mid-run. It’s not pleasant. These Bluetooth earbuds will stay put no matter how fast you’re going. They also have great sound quality and an impressive eight-hour battery life.

Athletic Works Women's Midcushion Zone Cushion No Show Socks (6-Pack)
$8.48
$6.97
|
Walmart
Based on factors like foot width and pronation, the best running shoes vary greatly from person to person, which is why I left them off the list. But every runner should own several pairs of breathable, no-show socks. $6.97 is a small price for ultimate foot comfort.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
$34.99
|
Walmart
I’m not exaggerating when I say that this foam roller is one of my most prized possessions. Regular foam rolling helps decrease muscle soreness and increase flexibility and circulation, making it easier to recover more quickly from runs.

The TUBE Wearable Waistband
$24.95
|
Walmart
I used to keep my phone, keys, and ID in my shorts or jacket pocket. But then phones started getting too big, and I needed something more. Enter this clever waistband, which fits securely around the midsection and can hold just about any model of smartphone.

Rheos Polarized Floating Sunglasses - Sapelos
$45
$55
|
Walmart
For years, I acted like running sunglasses were merely an ornamental accessory—much to the overall detriment of my eye health. These sunglasses are polarized, don’t slide down your face, and as a bonus, float in water if you decide to go for a post-run swim.

Garmin Forerunner 25
$70.83
|
Walmart
The sleekly designed Garmin Forerunner 25 is the perfect training partner. This OG smartwatch tracks how far and how fast you’re going; plus, it lets you know when you can push it based on heart rate activity. It even automatically pauses and resumes if you get stuck at a traffic light.

Avia 5" Running Short With Bike Liner
$9.96
$8
|
Walmart
I've tried a lot of running shorts, and these have a lot of the qualities I love: a wide waistband, five-inch inseam (most other women’s running shorts have three-inch inseams or shorter), and sweat-wicking properties. This well-reviewed pair is under $10 and also includes a compression short layer for extra coverage.

Lightweight Breathable Mesh Reflective Vest
$8.01
|
Walmart
I hate to point this out, but in the coming months, the sun will be setting earlier and earlier. If you’re an after-work runner like me, your runs are going to be getting real dark real soon. Make sure drivers can see you at nighttime with this breathable reflective vest.

Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+
$6.97
|
Walmart
I’m not sure if sunscreen is considered gear, but regardless, this is the most important item on the list. The Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen never runs or leaves white streaks, no matter how much you sweat.

AkoaDa Running Water Bottle 550ml
$6.62
|
Walmart
I like to bring extra water with me on longer runs, especially when it’s hot. Normal water bottles are clunky and awkward to hold, but the AkoaDa running bottle is super lightweight and designed to fit perfectly in your hand.

