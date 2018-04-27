It's may seem like a little thing, but really, there's nothing quite as *relieving* as knowing that something like RunPee, an app that tells you when to pee during a movie, exists. Very few things can ruin an enjoyable movie-watching experience. Picture it: it's opening weekend of the summer's biggest blockbuster. You're seated in the theatre not too far from, but not too close to the screen before you. Maybe you're in one of those fancy reclining chairs available in newer theaters. A bucket of popcorn rests comfortably on your lap; a box of candy is wedged into the cupholder at the end of your armrest. You're just about to reach the apex of the plot when...

Duty calls. You gotta pee.

We've all been there. Inconvenient bladder urges are one of the most annoying aspects of being human. Not to mention, it is a way a lot of people cope with stress and anxiety (aka the nervous pees). Luckily, there is a new app that aims to make this predicament a thing of the past. With the RunPee app, never again will you spend the best part of the movie in the bathroom. Instead of risking missing good parts — or worse, holding it for so long you can't enjoy any of the movie — the app will make your viewing experience all that much better by letting you know the best moment you not only can, but should scurry to the bathroom.

Per its website, the RunPee app is described as, "The app that tells you the best time to run and pee during a movie without missing the best scenes — plus a whole lot more." Here's how it works:

1. Open The App

Screenshot/Callie Tansill-Suddath

After you download the app from the App Store, open it up. You will first be greeted by a screen with a message that reads, "Please Be Considerate of Others When Using This App During A Movie." Within a few seconds that will fade and you will see the above list of films with available pee times. It should be noted that you can access the pee times of films currently in theaters once you verify your email address.

2. Select A Movie

Screenshot/Callie Tansill-Suddath

Once you select a movie from the list, you will be shown the screen pictured above. It gives you some basic information like a general overall grade, the option to review critics' ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, a list of the cast and crew, and whether or not anything relevant is shown during or after the credits.

3. View the Pee Times

Screenshot/Callie Tansill-Suddath

This page will tell you the precise ideal time to take a pee break. For Titanic specifically, the creator of RunPee, Dan Gardner suggests you leave for four minutes at the 56-minute mark — right after the character Molly Brown says, "You shine up like a new penny." He explains this choice saying it is a point in time when nothing crucial happens, so it is a perfect time to skedaddle for a few minutes and do your business.

The most basic version of RunPee gives you information about the ideal time to take a pee break. But, that's not all. The app also comes with a timer. You start it when the movie begins, and then it will vibrate before each designated pee time. This is perfect for those moments you become so enveloped in what you're watching that you may forget to check on when you duck out of the theatre.

The RunPee app is currently available on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store.

If you're really into the concept of planning (and sharing) your bathroom breaks, be sure to also check out Places I've Pooped — an app that allows you to track and share the bathrooms you have visited as of late. 2018 really is too wild.