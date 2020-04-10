Wanna feel old? Ron Weasley is going to be a dad. Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Georgina Groome are expecting their first child. The actor confirmed the news in a statement to E! News after photos of the two shopping in London emerged, with Groome sporting an unmistakable baby bump.

"Rupert Grint and Georgina Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," his rep said. No other information was released, and given the fact that both Grint and Groome, an actor perhaps best known for her breakout role in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, aren't super active on social media (or at all), it's likely they'll keep the rest of their pregnancy journey to themselves.

The couple have reportedly been dating on and off for about a decade, and they've done a good job at keeping their romance out of the spotlight. However, the actor, who recently appeared in Apple TV+'s The Servant, did express a desire to settle down in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," Grint said, reflecting on turning 30. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not," he added. "And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with." Might we suggest, Ronald?

Though he didn't make mention of any due date in his announcement, it looks like he has some time before he and Groome have to start thinking about baby names. In the meantime, they can enjoy well wishes from fans, who immediately took to Twitter to congratulate them on the news. Grint was first introduced to audiences in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone when he was about 12 years old, so, naturally, people were emotional.

Grint is the first young Harry Potter star to start a family, and the good news couldn't be more welcome.