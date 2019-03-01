Easter may seem far away, but celebrations are already taking shape. Perhaps its the widespread cold weather that is making communities collectively crave warmth and lean into it sooner than later, but one thing is for certain — people are ready for spring, and Easter is the best way to do so. What makes a celebration even more special? Chocolate, of course. With the Russell Stover Chocolate Dip-It Rabbit with Peanut Butter Dip, you get to craft your own ideal Easer morning sweet treat.

This Dip-It Rabbit is ideal not only in that it marries two of your favorite desserts in one, but it's also super easy to find — it's available both in Target stores and right on the website, so you can order one (or five) online in just a few clicks. The Easter Bunny's service has never been more convenient.

Chocolate and peanut butter have long been partners in delicious crime, but often the two are already acquainted when you procure your treat. With this chocolate bunny, though, you have the power to decide how much peanut butter you want in each bite. Break off pieces of the bun and scoop up some peanut butter, or go big and dip the entire thing in the spread— you know you want to.

Solid Milk Chocolate Dip-It Rabbit with Jif Peanut Butter Dip $3.99 Target

Something so unique about Easter is that its celebrations begin more than a month before the actual occasion. Ash Wednesday, which signifies the beginning of Lent — a six-week period before Easter — is next Wednesday. It is around then you will begin to see more Easter decor and goodies up for sale. But, as it's never too early to start planning, you should take not of all the items available online right now. In addition to the milk chocolate rabbit with peanut butter dip, there are a number of other chocolatey, peanut buttery sweets perfect for the Easter baskets of everyone you know. That is, if everyone you know appreciates the marvelous flavor marriage of chocolate and peanut butter. If not, more for you. Here are some stand outs:

1 Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg $0.59 Russel Stover Chocolate eggs are to Easter as candy canes are to Christmas. That is to say: essential. This Russell Stover one might be simple, but it is also a classic. Plus it is cheap enough that you can get two or ten, even.

2 Reese's Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny Candy Reese's Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny Candy $10.99 Target Do you like chocolate and peanut butter? No, do you REALLY like chocolate and peanut butter? Only REAL chocolate and peanut butter lovers will appreciate this bunny which is either masterpiece or monstrosity, depending on who you ask. The bun is a whopping one pound of chocolate willed with peanut butter. It's sure to last your through the remainder of spring and probably through summer, too.

3 Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Milk Chocolate $5.49 Target It's not very often you receive a candy that is better eaten when sliced. Then again, there's a good chance you've never received the gigantic Reese's Peanut Butter Egg. It's significantly bigger than the typical egg, but tastes just as good.

4 M&M's Peanut Butter Speckled Easter Eggs M&M's Peanut Butter Speckled Easter Eggs $3.19 Target Peanut Butter M&Ms are still relative newcomers, and now they're outfitted in pastel candy shells for the springtime holiday. Darling and delicious.