After numerous American intelligence organizations, including the CIA, NSA, and FBI confirmed that hacking by the Russian GRU intelligence agency played a part in the 2016 presidential election, fears it would happen again have plagued the 2018 midterm election races. Well, brace yourselves. On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that the same Russian hackers targeted Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her reelection race. And while by all accounts it probably wasn't successful, it's still a big deal.

According to Vox, McCaskill, a senator from Missouri, is defending one of the most vulnerable Democratic Senate seats in this year's election, in a state that went to Trump by almost 20 points in 2016. The Daily Beast's investigation reported that, in a similar strategy to that of the Democratic National Convention hack, hackers sent one of McCaskill's aides an email asking them to reset their "expired" Microsoft Exchange password, a method of phishing to gain access to the target's email account.

This revelation comes just two days after President Trump tweeted his concern that possible Russian hacking would serve to put Democrats in office in 2018. During last week's national outrage over his kowtowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit last week, Trump went back and forth over whether he believed that Russia was responsible for the 2016 hacking at all.

More to come ...