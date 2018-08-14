In recent years, one of the the United States' nine Supreme Court justices has achieved near-superstar status, fondly becoming known as "Notorious RBG" after a law student gave the justice the moniker back in 2013. Now, a new product is helping further cement RBG's celebrity status. A Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure is being shipped out this fall — and the justice herself reportedly already has one in her possession.

As The Hill reported, the RBG action figure is being developed by Fctry, a product incubator that is located in New York City. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the initiative, with the original goal of raising $15,000. However, as Fctry's marketing coordinator, Zoe Cronin, told AM New York, the company actually raised over $15,000 in the first hour after the campaign was launched. Presently, the campaign has accrued around $613,000.

AM New York also reported that Cronin indicated that Ginsburg already has an action figure of her own. “I will just mention that Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself has one that we gave her,” Cronin said. “She said she would put it on her mantelpiece, so we’re really excited about that.” The company's CEO considered it an honor to have Ginsburg's approval, saying to AM New York:

There was a lot of giggling and screaming in the office when we found out that she [Ginsburg] said that ... I think it was extra special for Mike Leavitt, the sculptor who designs all of our figures. He puts so much love into these pieces and for him, her approval is like the ultimate validation of his work.

More to come ...