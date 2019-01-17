Should Blake Lively be concerned? Her husband just publicly wished his ex-girlfriend "happy birthday" on social media, which is a little eyebrow-raising to say the least. Just kidding, let's calm down, everything's fine. On Jan. 17, Ryan Reynolds posted a birthday message to Betty White on Instagram, and jokingly referred to the 97-year-old star as his "ex-girlfriend" in the caption. It's kind of a tradition now for Reynolds to do so, as well as a sweet tribute to their long-standing friendship.

White is a national treasure, and no one seems to agree more than her former costar. "I don’t usually wish ex-girlfriends Happy Birthday," Reynolds captioned a photo of himself and White, "But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite," followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Reynolds and White have known each other since at least 2009, when she played his grandmother in the rom-com, The Proposal, which also starred Sandra Bullock. Along with Bullock, Reynolds and White filmed a hilarious Funny or Die promotional video for the film that year, and they've seemingly had a pretty playful relationship ever since.

During a mock behind-the-scenes moment from the video, Reynolds and Bullock are interrupted by White's arrival. "What is she doing here?" he asks Bullock. "She hates me." As it turns out, though, that couldn't be further from the truth.

After Deadpool premiered in 2016, White felt compelled to share her personal review of her friend's film in a short clip on her Facebook page. "Hello, I just saw the most anticipated movie of the year," White said about the Reynolds-starring flick from the red velvet chair of a theater.

"It was glorious. Once in a generation, a movie comes along that your whole family will love. If your family is a [expletive] group of [expletive]-kissing inbreds," she jokingly dead-panned. "Plus, Ryan Reynolds looks so f*cking handsome in his red leather suit."

ashvokk on YouTube

Flash-forward to 2018, and — perhaps partially in tribute to White's review — Reynolds wished White a happy birthday with a photo of him on Instagram in his Deadpool costume. In one of Reynolds' hands, he held a martini. In the other, he held a hot dog dripping with mustard.

There was a framed photo of White eating a hot dog in the picture as well, all of which was in reference to an interview she'd recently done with Parade. When asked by the publication about her secrets to living a long and happy life, White confessed that she loved vodka and hot dogs, "probably in that order."

In the caption of his tribute to White that year, Reynolds wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite ! Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies!" And thus a tradition was born.

White and Reynolds' playful antics are a total treat to bear witness to. They've both got such dry senses of humor, which kind of makes them a match made in comedic heaven. So, actually ... Wait. Maybe Lively *should* be concerned. Kidding again, of course. Happy Birthday, Betty White!