Kanye West has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, and this time he's chosen to use his very public platform in order to praise the Deadpool franchise. (Turns out, he's a huge fan.) Once West tweeted his love for the films, it didn't take long for Ryan Reynold to respond to Kanye West's Deadpool tweets in the most Deadpool-like way. It's an amusing (if not somewhat unexpected) interaction between two very prominent members of Hollywood, and it certainly got Twitter's attention.

It all started when West took to the social media site on Tuesday afternoon and commented on all of the various throwback rap music that can be heard throughout the two films. "I love both Deadpool movies [fire emojis] I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine...bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool," he wrote. West even went so far as to give permission for any of his own music to be used in future Deadpool movies, in case there was any doubt of how much of a fan he really is, tweeting, "your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time."

Praise such as this could not go unnoticed, which is why it didn't take long for Reynolds to get back to West. The Deadpool star, who also co-wrote the film's sequel, responded within the hour by acknowledging West's offer with a thick level of sarcasm that would make Wade Wilson proud, writing, "Agree. I’m having a word with Céline Dion."

Of course, Reynolds' mention of Dion is in reference to the original song she contributed to Deadpool 2, titled "Ashes," which also resulted in a hilarious music video that showcased Reynolds (in character) dancing along to the beautiful melody as Dion belted out the vocals. Clearly, the actor was poking fun at the idea that Deadpool 2 featured music "similar" to West's. (Because what's more like Kanye West than Céline Dion?)

As of now, West has yet to respond to Reynolds' remarks, though given his love for the Deadpool humor, it stands to reason that he'll appreciate the actor's tongue-in-cheek approach. Despite West's generous offer and Reynolds' seemingly game response, it's unclear if this new connection will ever be put into use.

Reynolds has already suggested that a Deadpool 3 may not happen, much to the dismay of fans. In fact, he told Entertainment Weekly during a recent interview there isn't much more of a solo story to tell about his red-spandex-wearing vigilante:

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t. I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. ...I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

While it's true that one of the great things about Deadpool is his knack for being unpredictable, it'd be nice to get a little more assurance that his Marvel journey is far from over. And just in case Reynolds changes his mind and decides that a third Deadpool movie is possible, he now has Kanye West's entire library of music to play as he takes down his various enemies. Now if that isn't a strong incentive to continue the franchise, then what the heck is?