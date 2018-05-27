Behind-the-scenes details might be a big perk of being in a celebrity couple, and Ryan Reynolds wants the scoop on Blake Lively's new film. On Saturday, May 26, Lively shared a new trailer for A Simple Favor, an upcoming project costarring Anna Kendrick. The teaser was titled "Tell Me Your Secret" and didn't reveal much about the film. It shows Lively and Kendrick's characters communicating about mysterious matters, and asks "What Happened to Emily?".

One person who really wants to know what's up with Emily is Lively's husband. On Twitter, Reynolds responded to the sneak-peek for the film, writing:

"You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the f*ck happened to Emily?"

According to Entertainment Tonight, in A Simple Favor, Lively plays Emily Nelson, a wealthy woman who befriends a a mommy blogger, played by Kendrick. Emily mysteriously disappears, leaving her friend to solve the case. So far, Lively isn't dishing any spoilers, not even for her husband. However, Reynolds' tweet did drop some new details as well, and fans are sure to be wondering why Lively would drive herself to the hospital while giving birth. The couple have two daughters together, Inez and James. Honestly, the reason is still unclear, but props to Lively for getting herself and husband to the hospital while still in labor.

However, the best part was undoubtedly Lively's comeback. She tweeted to her husband, "Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me." Now that's a burn.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's not the first time that Reynolds has trolled his wife on social media. In early May, Lively deleted all of her photos on Instagram. It was a promotional move for A Simple Favor, and the star, who has 20-million followers, also unfollowed everyone, including her husband. She later posted the first trailer for the film, but not before her husband could joke about the social media snub. In an interview with the Australian show Smallzy's Surgery, Reynolds pretended to be hurt. "It definitely stings,” Reynolds said. "It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from." Reynolds also joked that his kids were confused about the beef. "I'd tell them, 'Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram,'" he said. "My child would just fart and walk away."

This is far from the first time the Reynolds-Lively family has shared a funny exchange online. Reynolds regularly posts funny stories and parenting jokes about his kids on Twitter, and he and Lively have longstanding tradition of pranking one another. In 2017, he posted a happy birthday message for his wife - and cropped her out of the picture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Lively is a pro at trolling Reynolds as well. She had the perfect revenge on his birthday, tweeting "Happy Birthday Baby" and cropping him out of a picture of Ryan Gosling. This isn't to mention all her now-deleted Instagram jabs. In December of 2017, she posted a picture of several sad-looking snowmen shaped cookies. It was captioned: "vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies... He's verrry handsome though." She also shared a red-carpet pic of Reynolds with Helen Mirren, captioning it : "Should I be concerned that my husband's never looked at me this way?... #WhereAreThoseEyesWanderingReynolds #HelenMirrenIStheSexiestWomanAlive #WomanInGold."

Even more recently, Lively teased Ryan Reynolds about his friendship with actor Hugh Jackman. Reynolds visited Jackman's Laughing Man coffee shop in New York, and posed for a picture with his friend. Jackman joked that his friend was responding to the call for baristas, and hoped to snag a job. Reynolds also posted a photo with the new coffee-shop owner, writing: "Ran into this guy at his coffee shop, @laughingmancoffee. And by “ran into” I mean I followed him there". Of course, Lively had to comment on the bromance, and responded in the comments. “Is the extra distance between you supposed to convince me that you DON'T love him more than me?? Nice try,” she wrote.

It's clear that neither actor is going to let the other get the last word, which means more entertaining jabs are likely in the future. Lively isn't spilling the beans on the plot of her new film, but she and Reynolds are truly proving that the couple that trolls together, stays together.