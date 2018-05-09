The release is just over a week away, and Ryan Reynolds tweeted about Deadpool 2 spoilers in a hilarious way that will definitely build excitement for the much-anticipated follow-up. And even better? The actor did it in the voice of his character, creating a brilliant parody of statements that Marvel made in advance of The Avengers: Infinity War's release, and of course, it's dripping with sarcasm. In short, it's a perfect missive to come out of the Deadpool camp, chock full of Easter eggs for any who care to come scoop them up.

The sequel will be released on May 18, but Reynolds started getting his fans ready early, with a May 9 tweet addressed, "To the greatest fans in the whole universe," warning them to keep their lips zipped about anything they saw in the film. He wrote,

"We have embarked on the 'Deadpool 2: This is King of Your Guys’ Fault' World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious mustache."

Obviously these aren't the real secrets contained within the plot, but the sentiment holds true. The cast and crew have been working on this project for two full years and haven't let anything slip, so its viewers should be prepared to do the same. (Or face the sardonic wrath of their friendly neighborhood Deadpool.)

20th Century Fox on YouTube

The tweet continues, written on what's supposed to be official letterhead, scattered with red crossouts:

"Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds. We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f*cking word about the fun sh*t in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?"

The letter ends with a "Godspeed," and is signed with a red X and the hashtag: #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.

Both the image and its content are a nod to the repeated requests that Marvel released in advance of Infinity War, begging viewers not to spoil it for others. There was speculation for months in advance that the latest offering in the Avengers series would contain the death of a major character, so the studio was pulling no punches. Nerdist reported that co-directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo released a letter at the beginning of April that was remarkably similar to the one above, stating:

“To the greatest fans in the world,

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.”

As Uproxx pointed out, Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet was also in frame, with two stones lit, which is potentially why it was later pulled down. In any case, it's a framing device that Reynolds snagged for his own image as well: the Deadpool parody is held down by a gloved hand, a baby hand, a cat paw, and a dog paw, just to throw viewers off. And even the hashtag is lifted straight from the Marvel efforts. In a PSA that the studio released urging its fans to "Say No to Spoilers," they use the hashtag: #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

So naturally, in "trying" to use the same hashtag, you just know Deadpool is going to struggle with Autocorrect and come out with something like #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence. It's just one of the details that the team at 20th Century Fox executed perfectly in this parody, from the phrasing, to the sarcasm, to the supposed typos, to saying that even Reynolds doesn't know what takes place in the movie — so you can stop asking.

It just proves that the studio understands their superhero perfectly, and bodes so well for the tone and vibe of Deadpool 2 that May 18 can't come quickly enough.