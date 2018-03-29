Suzie Hardy, the stylist who previously accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual assault and harassment, is now taking another step when it comes to her allegations against her former boss. Hardy has filed a police report against Seacrest, according to her new account in The Hollywood Reporter and as confirmed to Bustle by the LAPD. In her guest column for the publication, she not only wrote about the police report, but also further commented on her allegations against Seacrest. The TV and radio host has previously denied Hardy's allegations and released a new statement to Bustle in response to her THR piece, below.

In Hardy's article, she says that she took the step to file a police report following the handling of her allegations at NBC Universal, which owns E!. Hardy was a stylist for Seacrest for years (from 2007 to 2012), while he worked at the network. She noted that when the #MeToo movement came to prominence, she felt as though she could come forward with her allegations against her former boss, allegations that she says she had already detailed to E! in 2012. She was let go from her position shortly after. (E! has stated that it was because her contract ended that year, which coincided with Seacrest leaving E! News, per THR.)

After she came forward in November 2017, and contacted NBC Universal about her claims, an outside investigation stated on Feb. 1 that there was "insufficient evidence" to support the allegations, according to THR. Because of this, Hardy says she filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department so that, in her words, she is "guaranteed a real investigation this time."

Hardy writes that she wanted some kind of action to take place following the investigation or validation of her account. Instead, the stylist claims that NBC did not do a thorough enough investigation of the case and also claims that they did not interview 10 of the witnesses that she provided. Bustle reached out to NBC Universal for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

She also took aim at Seacrest directly and said that it was him who took the entire matter public in the first place. He wrote about the allegations in his own post for THR in February when Hardy was still anonymous to the public. Hardy also said in her account, "And Ryan, stop trying to bully me. It’s not going to work."

In response to Hardy's THR column, Seacrest's attorney, Andrew Baum, released the following statement to Bustle:

After Mr. Seacrest denied each and every one of Ms. Hardy’s decade old claims, after Mr. Seacrest refused to pay Ms. Hardy any money whatsoever, and after an independent legal investigation did not support her claims, Ms. Hardy went to the press attacking the legitimacy of the investigation. Now, after being refused money and unhappy with the independent legal investigation, Ms. Hardy now claims to have spoken to the authorities. We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr. Seacrest will once again be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Seacrest originally called the claims "reckless" and denied the allegations. In his piece for THR, titled "What Happened After I Was Wrongly Accused Of Harassment", he wrote:

To have my workplace conduct questioned was gut-wrenching. I’ve always aimed to treat all of my colleagues with honesty, respect, kindness and compassion. Yet, I knew, regardless of the confidence I had that there was no merit to the allegations, my name would likely soon appear on the lists of those suspected of despicable words and deeds. The pressures of our overflowing newsfeeds would insist on it. I absolutely want to be part of the change, the progress, that is coming. I did not want to be a postscript of evidence of its cause.

Hardy responded to Seacrest's THR piece with a statement of her own to Variety on Feb. 27. In her response, she said that she felt brave enough to come forward with her claims after "years" of silence. She also said that his article painted him as the victim, which she took issue with. She said, "Ryan elected to take the story public with a false narrative that he was exonerated and the victim of some sort of money grab. He is not the victim, and I refuse to let him victimize me for telling the truth.”

In her THR guest column, Hardy also adds, "Everyone in Hollywood who stands by Ryan now is choosing not to believe me. That includes every guest on his shows, every studio and network that does business with him, every celebrity who talks to him on a red carpet. Know that this is a choice you are making."

