Supermarket beauty brands often get a bad rep, but in actual fact they are becoming increasingly more and more impressive and popular. From Tesco to Waitrose, Asda to Aldi, you can pick up pretty much any beauty product from your fave super store, including makeup and skincare. These supermarket-born ranges have come a long way over the past few years, and perhaps nothing signifies this more than the news that Sainsbury's Boutique beauty has gone 100% vegan. Yes, the beloved in store makeup line has ditched any animal by-products and updated their range for the modern consumer.

Sainsbury's Boutique range relaunched in September of 2018, much to the delight of fans of the collection. It focuses on offering trend-led, high quality makeup at accessible price points that make it available to all.

The range has always been cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified, but excitingly, it has now gone completely vegan. Speaking about the move, Rebecca Wicks, Beauty Buying Manager at Boutique explains:

"A year on from the reformulated launch of Boutique we are still committed to providing our customers with high quality, cruelty-free products at an affordable price. We are proud to announce that from September Boutique will be 100% vegan."

Being a vegan beauty lines essentially means that it does not feature any animal products. It can be difficult to tell which ingredients are derived from animals, but those such as beeswax, carmine, and keratin all do, and feature regularly in beauty. Other vegan beauty brands backed by PETA include Spectrum brushes, Le Labo, and SKYN Iceland.

As well as taking the step to go vegan, Boutique is also expanding their range and "introducing new trend-led products such as a lip mousse and a primer oil," says Wicks.

The five new products are all under £10, even the eyeshadow palette that includes 12 shades. They are perfect Autumnal staples, featuring rich colours and creamy textures.

Take a look at the new five products below:

The five new products, as well as the rest of the Sainsbury's Boutique beauty range, are all available to buy in store at Sainsbury's and online at beautybyboutique.co.uk.