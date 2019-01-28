Whether it's the influence of fashion or media, it can be easy to feel that your boobs don't measure up to some mystical ideal. The important thing to remember is boobs come in all manner of shapes and sizes and no one pair is more "normal" than another. One supermarket clothing brand is emphasising this with a powerful pop-up shop. Sainsbury's Tu's All Boobs Welcome campaign is the perfect antidote for anyone who's tired of the idea of perfect breasts.

Tu surveyed 2,000 women across the UK, asking them a series of boob-related questions. The brand found that 42 percent of women described their breasts in a negative way while 58 percent of respondents admitted to wishing their boobs were different. Many (71 percent) stated that advertising presented "an unattainable image" of how breasts should look.

In a bid to celebrate all women's bodies, Tu has decided to show off "normal" boobs in a series of unedited images and a pop-up shop. From Feb. 6, Tu Boob Pop-Up will take over Covent Garden for five whole days, offering professional bra fitting, a truly comfortable shopping experience, and a series of must-attend workshops.

Sainsbury's Tu

On Feb. 7, London-based artist Alexandria Coe will host a life drawing class, furthering the female celebration aspect. Feb. 8 will see a gratitude workshop hosted by the women behind Anti Diet Riot Club. Involving journalling and collaging, it'll give you a chance to unleash your inner creativity and allow you to walk away with a body-positive plan for the future.

If you're a fan of Emma Gannon and Lliana Bird's Get It Off Your Breasts podcast, then you're in for a real treat come Feb. 9. The presenting duo will be recording a live episode at Tu's pop-up shop featuring some special guests discussing the things they really want to let out. Last but certainly not least is a tote bag-painting class held by Jazz Moodie and Elle Upshall of Mude Threads.

Sainsbury's Tu Sainsbury's Tu

Each workshop costs £6 per person and will take place between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m on the day. Proceeds from ticket sales will go straight to Solace Women's Aid; an organisation that supports women and children living in London.

The rest of the pop-up shop experiences will be open daily from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tu is encouraging as many women as possible to come along for a bra fitting and a spot of affordable underwear purchasing. Almost half of the women surveyed by the brand said they don't enjoy bra shopping and are too embarrassed to ask a member of staff for help, so there is guaranteed to be zero awkwardness during Tu's upcoming experience.

The underwear offering from Tu is pretty impressive. Sizes ranging from a 32A to a 42GG are catered for and collections specifically targeted at comfort, sports, maternity, and DD+ all exist. The All Boobs Welcome message is a follow-on from Tu's Body Confidence campaign which encouraged people to feel comfortable, rather than restricted, in their jeans.

"As the brand that stands for Be You, when it comes to communicating about bras, we’re going to celebrate the normality of the nation’s knockers," Tu's senior campaign manager, Helen McGrath, said in a statement. "No matter what we call them, no matter what size or shape they are, at Tu all boobs are welcome."

The Tu Boob Pop-Up will be held at Unit London, 6a Langley Street, Covent Garden, London, from Feb. 6 until Feb. 10. Workshop tickets can be purchased here.