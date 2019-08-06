Sales Have Doubled On This Cooling Weighted Blanket — & 39 Other Products On Amazon Skyrocketing In Popularity Right Now

When I found this strategy card game, it had just increased in popularity on the Movers and Shakers page by an astonishing 54,000 percent — which is the kind of multiplication I can't even wrap my mind around. Essentially, every player in the game works to collect and pot the best group of herbs (think: sage, lavender, or rosemary). The game is both fun and relaxing, and this reviewer said it "hits a sweet spot when you are looking to spend an hour in the afternoon ... chatting with a couple of friends around the table with an afternoon glass of wine." It's suitable for one to four players, and each round is about 20 minutes long.