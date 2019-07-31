Sales Have Doubled On This Cooling Weighted Blanket — & 40 Other Products On Amazon Skyrocketing In Popularity Right Now

Part of my job is sifting through thousands of Amazon products, searching for the hidden gems that everyone is missing. But another part of my jobs is nailing down the products that are already making a splash and determining whether or not they're actually worth your time. For that — I head over to Amazon's Movers and Shakers page because it's the most surefire way to zero in on the most popular products on Amazon.

If you're not familiar with the Movers and Shakers list, here's the gist: Amazon tracks which products are seeing the biggest increase in sales over the past 24 hours, and then updates those numbers every single hour. It's an ingenious way to figure out which products are getting the most buzz — in real time.

The products I've picked for this list are all Movers and Shakers and they continue to skyrocket in popularity, including this power surge protector that's seen an astonishing 3,000 percent increase in sales. (Yep — a power surge protector is that in-demand.)

Not on the hunt for a surge protector? Here, you'll find Movers and Shakers in all kinds of categories: fashion, beauty, home, and electronics. Click through for some of the best.