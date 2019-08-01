Sales Have Tripled On These 40 Ridiculously Useful Products On Amazon Finally Getting The Attention They Deserve

You can't hold a great product down for very long: Quality, convenience, and practicality will usually prevail. Which, of course, is precisely why sales have tripled on these 41 ridiculously useful products on Amazon that are finally getting the attention they deserve.

You won't find the same old super popular products on this list that you've seen everywhere else — because these exciting, innovative products are just getting their feet wet. But they're about to make a giant splash and become your new favorites. You'll find a wide variety there — and they run the gamut from tech tools to grooming items. From ice cube trays that won't drip to a 16-piece makeup brush set that costs less than a movie ticket, these are the products you haven't discovered yet that are slowly, but surely, making their way onto best-selling product lists.

Reviewers are fascinated by an alarm clock so powerful it shakes your bed. They can't stop raving about a bentonite clay mask that deep cleans pores so well blackheads will become a distant memory. Whether you could use a bacteria-killing mouthwash that keeps breath fresh for a whopping 24 hours or love the idea of a smart plug that works with Alexa voice commands, this list has the most ridiculously useful products that are on the rise.

1. This Stable Smartphone Holder That You Can Mount Neewer Smartphone Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Hold your smart phone in place with this solid, quality phone holder, which works both horizontally and vertically for the perfect view. It offers 360-degree rotation and can be mounted to practically any surface, from a selfie stick to a tripod to a stabilizer.

2. The Perfect Popcorn Popper And Server That Collapses For Easy Storage Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Pop every single kernel perfectly in this silicone popcorn popper, which has convenient handles, a lid, and comes in 15 fun colors. The popper so happens to be collapsible, which means it won't take up tons of storage space, and you can even serve the popcorn right in the container you made it in. You can also opt to use butter or oil in this, or do without.

3. A Selfie Ring Light For Perfect Photos Wherever You Roam Ubeesize Selfie Ring Light With Cell Phone Holder Stand $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Lighting can make or break your selfies. You won't have to leave anything up to chance when you have this selfie ring light, which allows you to choose among three light colors (warm and cool) and 10 brightness settings. The light also features a convenient cell phone stand that can be positioned vertically or horizontally, flexible arms to achieve just the right angle, and a clamp that stays in place on desks, tables, and other surfaces.

4. An Alarm Clock That Even The Heaviest Sleepers Can't Snooze Through Sonic Alert Alarm Clock $33 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter what type of sleeper you are — even if you can sleep through an earthquake — you'll meet your match when you rely on this sonic boom alarm clock to get you up and going. The clock literally shakes your bed and features red flashing lights and an extra-loud alarm (with adjustable volume). The LCD screen is large so you'll never squint to see it and the clock comes in seven color options.

5. This Smart Camera That Protects Your Home And Has Night Vision Wyze Labs Smart Home Camera $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Mount this smart camera wherever you need it in your home and leave for trips or the office without worrying — it even records 12 second videos every time it detects motion or sound. The camera boasts night vision — and will live stream content directly to your phone.

6. These Stackable Ice Cube Trays With Spill-Free Lids OMorc Ice Cube Trays (4 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The last thing you need is for your ice cube trays to go belly-up in the freezer and spill water and cubes all over the place. Keep ice neat and tidy with these silicone ice cube trays, which come four in a pack and are flexible enough to release cubes with barely any effort at all. The dishwasher-safe trays also feature spill-free lids and they are stackable for a more organized freezer.

7. A Water Bottle That Filters Out The Bad Stuff As You Drink Brita Filtering Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon All water bottles are not created equal. This filtering water bottle removes bacteria, chlorine, and anything else you fear is lurking in water with every sip you take. The 26-ounce bottle has a convenient one-handed push button lid, fits in car cup holders, is dishwasher-safe, and comes in seven colors.

8. The Handheld Milk Frother That Turns Every Drink Into An Experience Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, you can drink ordinary coffee or hot cocoa — or you can turn these beverages into even more delicious experiences with this handheld milk frother, which transforms milk into light, airy froth in just seconds. The battery-operated tool has a stainless steel whisk and comes in black or silver.

9. An Upholstery, Rug, And Clothing Stain Remover That Can Handle Anything Folex Carpet Spot Remover $12 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter what mess that life throws at your clothing, rugs, carpets, and upholstery, this powerful stain remover can lift it right up. The rinse-free formula, which doesn't require vacuuming, is non-toxic and safe around pets and children. Try it out on your worse grease, blood, wine, or ink stain and prepare to be amazed as it magically disappears.

10. This Cherry And Olive Pitter That Makes These Delish Snacks Less Of A Chore OXO Good Grips Olive and Cherry Pitter $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love cherries and olives, but can't stand dealing with the hassle that is their pits, you're not alone — that's the very reason why this genius cherry pitter enjoys stellar reviews. The handheld tool has a large enough holder to fit olives and cherries of various sizes. It removes pits with barely any effort and has a splatter-shield to keep juice from splashing on you or surfaces.

11. The Three-In-One Essential Oil Diffuser, Humidifier & Soothing Night Light Tasera Essential Oil Diffuser $24 | Amazon See On Amazon No other gadget comes close to delivering the soothing benefits you'll get from this three-in-one essential oil diffuser, humidifier, and night light, which boasts seven LED color-changing lights. The diffuser works for eight to 10 hours at a time and will turn off automatically when it detects a loss of water, which is essential to keep it from burning out.

12. An Affordable Makeup Brush Set With Every Tool You Need Bestope Makeup Brushes (16 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Quality makeup brushes are typically anything but affordable. But this 16-piece set includes everything from five large Kabuki brushes to 11 brushes you need for precise application — all for less than $10. The brushes have soft synthetic bristles, quality wooden handles, and outrageously impressive reviews. One reviewer writes: "I’m a professional makeup artist and I’ve been in search of brushes that are good quality but not super expensive and I came across these and I’m pleasantly surprised!"

13. This Gentle Rosewater Toner That Calms Irritated Skin Thayers Facial Toner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The natural botanical ingredients in this facial toner — which include soothing aloe vera, witch hazel, and rosewater — are designed to calm irritated, sensitive skin and replenish hydration. This toner is safe for all skin types and contains not a drop of drying alcohol.

14. An Outlet With A Built-In Shelf For Storage Echo Gear Outlet Shelf $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Finally, a convenient place where you can store your Amazon Echo or other devices. This outlet shelf was designed with a convenient built-in shelf that can hold up to 10 pounds. Installing it is as easy as replacing an outlet cover and it has a cable management channel that keeps cords and cables out of sight.

15. The Deep Pore Cleansing Clay Mask For Your Body And Face Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get deep into pores with this bentonite clay mask, which can be used on the face and body. The huge jar of loose clay lasts forever and can be used to whip up DIY skincare treatments that leave you with a more glowing, smooth complexion. Thousands of reviewers say this is the secret ingredient that clears up acne and keeps blackheads far, far away.

16. A Perfect T-Shirt That's Longer In The Back And Shorter In The Front Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2 Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon It isn't easy to find the perfect T-shirt that fits and feels like a dream, but once you do — and more than 1,800 customers consider this amazing shirt the one — it becomes a classic staple in your wardrobe. This cotton blend shirt has a V-neck collar and features a slightly longer back hem, which looks really cute with just the front tucked in. It comes in packs of two in a variety of colors and patterns like stripes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17. This Bacteria-Busting Mouth Wash That Keeps Breath Fresh For 24 Hours TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (Pack of 2) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon There are a number of mouth wash products on the market, but this one stands out by a mile because of its effective ingredients that kill bacteria and keep your breath fresh for an incredible 24 hours. Created by a dentist, the formula is vegan and free of artificial colors and flavors. One reviewer writes: "Seriously, if you haven't tried the "no sulfur overnight" mouthwash thing TRY IT. There is such an increase in quality of life that you can't get from just brushing or using conventional mouthwashes. There are other brands that do the same thing but I never bothered trying them because TheraBreath is legit."

18. The Vitamin C Serum With More Than 7,000 Reviews TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With an impressive 20 percent vitamin C — as well as moisturizing hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera, this vitamin C serum brightens skin, helps even skin tone, and is hydrating. It's also a cult-favorite, with more than 7,000 reviewers singing its praises (and comparing it to far, far pricier vitamin C serums that will run you more than $100).

19. These Non-Stick Oven Liners That Are Reusable Chef's Choice Oven Liner (Pack of 2) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Save money (and help out the planet) by trading in aluminum foil for these non-stick Teflon oven liners, which can also be used to line baking pans. The liners won't stick to food, so you can use less cooking oil or butter, and they are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees. Toss them in the dishwasher for a quick clean and use them over and over again.

20. An Anti-Humidity Spray That Keeps Strands Smoother For Up To Three Washes COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 | Amazon See On Amazon When the weather outside is frightful — in other words, major humidity has taken over in your neck of the woods — your hair can suffer and few products seem to be able to tame frizz and static. But this popular anti-humidity spray keeps strands smooth, silky, and under control. Even better: its effect lasts for up to three shampoos.

21. These Classic Cotton Bikini-Style Panties That Are So Comfortable Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (Pack of 6) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There are days when you just want to be comfortable — no lace, no frills, and no bother. This pack of six bikini panties are made from mostly soft cotton, with just enough stretch to fit with ease. They come in a variety of colors and are free of itchy tags. Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. The Lash And Brow Growth Serum That Really And Truly Works Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're going to spend money on an eyelash and brow serum, you need to know that it's going to work — and be safe on your eyes. According to more than 13,000 reviewers, this hypoallergenic serum really and truly makes lashes and brows lusher and longer, all while preventing further hair loss. It also costs a fraction of the price of other popular lash serums.

23. A Swingy, Wear-Anywhere Casual Summer Dress With Pockets Bishuige Casual T-Shirt Dress $22 | Amazon See On Amazon On those warm weather days where you don't want to have to think so hard about what to wear — but still want to look pulled together — this swingy, casual dress is perfection. Stretchy, lightweight, and boasting two side pockets, the sleeveless dress is offered in more than 25 colors and prints, including florals and paisley. Available sizes: XS-XXL

24. The Silicone Gap Covers That Prevent Spills In Between Appliances Forlive Kitchen Counter Gap Cover (Set of 2) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have spaces large enough between appliances to fit actual food and loose items, then you also know the horror of dropping food and items in those gaps and knowing you'll never be able to retrieve them. Stop that from ever happening again with these silicone gap covers, which prevent spills — and are heat-resistant and easy to wash.

25. This Hot Brush That Dries And Styles Hair At The Same Time InfinitiPro by Conair Spin Air Rotating Styler $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Save a ton of time in the morning with this rotating hot brush that dries damp hair, while styling it at the same time. The brush features tourmaline ceramic technology to reduce frizz and static and a cool setting mode that locks your style in place. A reviewer raves: "I absolutely LOVE this spin hair dryer. The best part is that I am no longer flat ironing my ends!!! My hair is shinier, healthier, fuller, and bouncy now. It smells better since there is no burning of my ends. It smooths my frizzy ends right out!"

26. An Absorbent Body Oil For Dry Skin Bio-Oil $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite skin oil can be used anywhere on your body to immediately hydrate extremely dry skin and help reduce the appearance of scarring. Your skin will absorb this nourishing oil in seconds, it's ideal for all skin types (including sensitive), and reviewers say that, when used consistently, it really and truly improves the texture of skin.

27. The Travel-Size Flat Iron Infused With Conditioning Argan Oil HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron $45 | Amazon See On Amazon A travel-size flat iron with worldwide dual voltage, this compact styler doesn't skimp when it comes to features. The straightening iron gets strands silky and smooth, thanks to plates designed with tourmaline ceramic technology and infused with argan oil. The iron's temperature can be adjusted from 240 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit to suit all hair types.

28. A Lighted Magnifying Mirror That Fits In Your Pocket Floxite LED Lighted Travel and Home 10X Magnifying Mirror $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This powerful magnifying mirror provides 10 times the magnification — along with eight bright LED light bulbs that illuminate your face so that you can groom brows or check your makeup with ease. It folds down until it measure less than 1-inch in thickness so you can toss it in your pocket or purse. The battery-operated mirror comes in two sizes and four colors: gray, teal, purple, and black.

29. These Chemical-Free Cleaning Cloths That Work With Just Water AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (24 Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean your home without a drop of chemical-laden cleaning spray — these microfiber cleaning cloths capture dust, dirt, and debris and the only thing you have to do is dampen them with water to get them going. They come in a money-saving pack of 24 cloths that can be washed and reused.

30. The Wireless Keyboard And Mouse So You Can Work More Comfortably Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This full keyboard and mouse provides a way to work comfortably away from your computer. It runs on batteries and has a long lifespan, provides uninterrupted wireless connectivity, and the keyboard is designed with eight hot keys that you can customize and program to suit your needs. Installation is also as easy as breathing air, according to reviewers.

31. This Must-Have Safe Stain And Odor Remover For Pet Owners Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have pets, you absolutely need this stain and odor remover in your life — and, if you don't have pets, it's still liquid gold. Thanks to a formula that contains natural enzymatic bacteria, this spray immediately gets to work lifting up tough stains and neutralizing nasty smells. It works on surfaces as diverse as litter boxes, pet beds, carpets, and furniture and it is completely safe and non-toxic, so you never have to worry about using it around pets and children. c

32. The Smart Plug That Lets You Run Appliances And Lights On Your Schedule Amazon Smart Plug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Program your appliances and lights to run on your schedule with this smart plug, which is compatible with Alexa and responds to voice commands. Simply plug it in, open the Alexa app, and use your voice to turn lights on and off, set an alarm to go off at a specific time, and more.

33. An Anti-Fungal Body Wash That Naturally Clears Up Skin Issues Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot & Body Wash $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from athlete's foot, eczema, acne — or a whole host of other skin conditions caused by bacteria and fungus —ordinary soaps aren't going to cut it and medications may not be necessary. This anti-fungal tea tree oil body wash is the natural but powerful cleanser that kills bacteria and fungi. Its ingredients also include soothing sea kelp, aloe vera, and vitamins that calm itchy, irritated skin.

34. A Cordless Hand Vacuum For Everyday Wet And Dry Messes Lozayi Handheld Vacuum $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Messes happen and they happen on a daily basis — this cordless handheld vacuum is the appliance you need to quickly, effortlessly suction up dust, dirt, debris, crumbs, and pet hair from floors, rugs, and upholstery. The vacuum can run for 30 minutes on a single charge and it comes with four attachments, including a crevice tool and pet brush. And the cherry on top: it works on both dry and wet messes.

35. These Soft, Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair And Skin Lovescabin Satin Pillowcases (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleep well and wake up without creases in your skin or bed head. This set of two silky, soft satin pillowcases are hypoallergenic and gentle on skin and hair. They are resistant to wrinkles and come in three sizes: standard/queen, king, and body. And you can't beat the selection of 10 rich shades like pink, red, and teal.

36. An Insulated Can Cooler That Works On The Hottest Days Brumate Hopsulator Can Cooler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter what kind of intense heat nature throws at you, you'll stay cool and refreshed with the help of this can cooler, a double-walled insulated cooler that fits 12 ounce cans. The cooler comes in more than 10 colors and is designed with an extra copper layer that cools down drinks 20 times better than most neoprene coolers — all without leaving a ring of condensation on its outside.

37. The Microfiber Spin Mop With A Built-In Wringer O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't think of this as just another mop — it's a mop system with a bucket that boasts a built-in wringer and a foot pedal (so you'll never have to touch that mop head again) and a generous triangle microfiber head that captures any and all dirt on floors. The bucket has a splash guard that helps keep you dry while you clean and the mop rotates to get deep under furniture. You can pop off the mop head and clean it in the washing machine and it's safe on all floors, including tile and hardwood.

38. This Pair Of High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets Big Enough For Your Phone Eweedos Yoga Pants $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Hundreds of reviewers agree: this is the softest, stretchiest pair of yoga pants under the sun — and it doesn't hurt one bit that they cost a sliver of the price of luxury brand yoga leggings. These pants have two deep side pockets — yep, they can handle holding onto your phone, keys, and credit card — with a high waist and a choice of more than 15 shades. Available sizes: XS-XXL

39. A Personal Fan For Cooling Down That Clips Onto Your Desk SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip On Mini Desk Fan $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You and your partner, roommates, or coworkers may not always agree on the perfect temperature. And now you don't have to — this mini fan provides a personal cooling system that won't disrupt others around you. It runs on batteries and clips right onto your desk or table. It features vertical and horizontal rotation, and you have the option of charging it with a USB cable.