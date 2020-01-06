Body acceptance isn't easy — even for celebrities — and Sam Smith urged fans to celebrate their bodies on Instagram, sharing a post about their own journey to loving their body. On Sunday, Smith posted a topless vacation photo on Instagram, in which they can be seen soaking in the sun. In the caption, the singer revealed how in past years they wouldn't have been confident enough to go without a top while on holiday, but are entering a new, more loving era for their body.

In addition to the photo Smith shared on Instagram, which shows which the singer smiling and holding a pink drink, they wrote a message for fans about body positivity in the caption. "Feels so good to have my top off on holiday," they said, noting this was the first year in their life being confident enough to share themselves in this way. "Spent all my life hiding my body from the sun. The last year my skin has been soaking in that LIGHT," they added.

Smith also encouraged fans to love their bodies, writing, "Don’t let anyone or anything stop you from feeling that kiss from above you beautiful humans." The photo wasn't the first update the star shared from their beach-side getaway. On Friday, Smith shared a photo of themselves lying on the sand on Instagram, writing, "Listening to @kimpetras ‘I don’t want it at all.’" On Monday, Smith also shared a dramatic poolside photo, writing, "2020 MOOD."

Friends and fans supported the singer's newfound confidence on their latest post, with Kiernan Shipka commenting, "YES," and actor Taron Egerton writing, "You look gorgeous X." Even more fans chimed in with love for the singer, with writer Jamie Windust writing, "The joy" and Parson James chiming in, "Yes babe! That free nipple yacht fantasy for lifeeeee."

Smith's post on Sunday was not the first time the singer has discussed their body-image struggle on social media. In February of 2019, Smith posted a topless photo on the beach, writing how much work it took to become comfortable with their image. "Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things," they wrote.

In 2020, Smith seems ready to prioritize a positive relationship with their body, and encouraging fans to love themselves as well.