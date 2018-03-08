Samantha Bee Tells The NRA It Needs Scientology Instead Of Guns & Her PSA Will Have You Screaming
Wednesday's episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee gave a special call to action to members of the National Rifle Association, a PSA that also doubled as a recruitment ad for the Church of Scientology. Full Frontal host Samantha Bee advises NRA members to join Scientology instead. In a joking plea for members of the NRA to replace the philosophy of guns with the philosophy of a shadowy religion, Bee proclaimed, “Scientology can fill all the holes in your soul that the NRA currently does. It will bless you with fear, power fantasies, a creepily ageless leader — and merch!”
Bee's reasoning for "breaking free" from the NRA is that enthusiasm for Scientology is better for public safety than enthusiasm for gun culture. As the comedian espoused:
In Scientology, OT7 is one of the highest levels of spirituality a member can reach after "going clear." It describes the point at which one can "handle things without having to use a body of physical means."
The Full Frontal segment arrives in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting. On Feb. 14, a 19-year-old lone gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Roaming the school to fire at students and faculty, the shooter killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen others.
As Bee concluded in her public service announcement:
Bee's impassioned message doesn't just have to do with the most recent tragedy — it also has to do with the NRA's lobbying power over the U.S. government. Robert Maguire, an investigator with the Center for Responsive Politics, described the NRA as a “massive financial firepower with large scale grassroots support.” "Every dollar they spend is backed up by the fact that they have members that are going to hit the streets and canvass on their behalf,” he said in an interview with TIME.
This isn't the first time Bee has spoken up after a mass shooting. After the Orlando nightclub shooting in 2016, Bee sounded off on the "love wins" rhetoric: "That is beautiful. But you know what? F*ck it." In a fiery delivery, Bee questioned why the shooter, who was twice investigated by the FBI, was legally allowed to purchase a gun.
Bee also spoke out on Full Frontal after the Sutherland Springs church shooting in Texas.
It seems that call for policy change might have finally been heard, thanks in part to the Parkland survivors who led the advocacy movement for gun control law. In response to the Parkland shooting, Florida lawmakers passed legislation on Wednesday that would raise the minimum age for purchasing most firearms from 18 to 21, amp up school security by training and arming school employees, and create mental health programs for schools.