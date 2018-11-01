In the aftermath of the Pittsburgh shooting and the bomb sent to liberal donor George Soros, honest conversations about anti-Semitism in the United States are finally dominating the news. So, of course, they're also finding their way onto late-night talk shows. On Wednesday evening, Samantha Bee did an anti-Semitism segment on her show that took a deep dive into history.

She focused the episode on Soros, who is seen by many on the far-right as a puppet master who bankrolls any activities that are associated with liberals. Most recently, he's been accused of funding the migrant caravan of Central Americans who are currently walking through Mexico and seeking asylum. It's true that Soros is extraordinarily wealthy and that his donations have greatly benefited many liberal causes. But the idea that he's the hidden overseer of all Democratic projects is unreal — and as Bee explained on Wednesday, it's also rooted in bigotry.

Bee asserted that conservative pundit Glenn Beck introduced this notion about Soros into mainstream discourse in 2010 when he did a segment on the donor that literally involved physical puppets. But: "The idea of Jews as wealthy, scheming world dominators goes way back, farther than 2010," she explained. "It's as old as Mike Pence thinks the Earth is."

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

"Everything people say about Soros was said before about Nathan Mayer Rothschild, of the long-demonized Rothschild banking family," Bee told viewers. "Nathan was falsely accused of profiteering from Napoleon's bloody defeat at Waterloo, an utterly false smear that stuck to all European Jews for 200 years."

"As we all know," she added, "the only people to have made bazillions off the Battle of Waterloo are Abba."

Many commentators believe that anti-Semitism is currently on the rise in the United States. A study from the Anti-Defamation League found that incidents of anti-Semitic violence surged 67 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year.

