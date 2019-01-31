Although it's not often talked about, people with disabilities are more likely than others to be victims of police brutality. Comedian Samantha Bee brought awareness to the issue on the Wednesday segment of her show, Full Frontal. Reminding viewers that "Deaf Lives Matter," Bee addressed how police bias can affect the Deaf community.

Bee brought in some glamorous backup in the form of Nyle DiMarco, an activist who became the first Deaf winner of America's Next Top Model in 2015. DiMarco has a big presence on social media and uses it to advocate for the Deaf community; he was just nominated for a Shorty award for being an activist influencer. He's also worked on an app to teach American Sign Language and started a nonprofit that works to empower Deaf people, in part through giving parents of Deaf kids access to information about early bilingual education (i.e. education in both American Sign Language and English).

On Bee's segment, DiMarco broke down some of the common ways that police officers can mistreat Deaf people. "As a cadet, your training barely covered the importance of how to interact with America's 1 million Deaf citizens," he began. An additional 10 million people in the United States are hard of hearing.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

More to come...