Ivanka Trump has hundreds of critics, but comedian Samantha Bee might be one of the biggest. The first daughter posted a "tone deaf" tweet amid reports of immigrant families being separated at the border — and in a monologue that aired Wednesday night, Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c*nt" and demanded that she "do something" about her father's immigration practices.

On Sunday morning, Ivanka shared a photo of her and her 2-year-old son on Twitter. The tweet came on the heels of reports of U.S. border agents separating immigrant children from their parents, prompting social media users to criticize her for her "tone deaf" post. On Wednesday night, Bee described Trump's post as "the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," according to USA Today.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad's immigration practices you feckless c*nt," Bee said during her monologue. "He listens to you."

While many of the fans who were in the audience during Bee's monologue gasped and then applauded her comments, conservative critics suggested there was a discrepancy between how liberals and conservatives were treated in the media sphere. One such critic, conservative blogger Erick Erickson, wondered whether TBS would fire Bee, given that ABC had fired Roseanne Barr following a racist tweet. He claimed:

"Seems to me that calling Ivanka Trump a 'feckless c*nt' is just as bad as suggesting Valerie Jarrett is an ape," Erickson tweeted on Thursday.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

More to come...