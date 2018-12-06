After weeks away from your television screen, the only woman of late-night comedy is back! To honor her return, Samantha Bee celebrated the Russia investigation's latest developments, including the withdrawn plea agreement of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Roger Stone's alleged collaboration with WikiLeaks.

In late November, special counsel Robert Mueller accused Manafort of "lying ... on a variety of subject matters" after signing the plea deal to cooperate with the investigation. "Finding out that one of your star witnesses has been lying to you might seem embarrassing to the special counsel, like if you got cheated on by your boyfriend, Ed Hardy," Bee said.

But special counsel super fans — what Bee has dubbed "True Mulliacs!!" — have another idea. "Maybe he wanted Trump and Manafort to share information, so he could tell they're lying the same lies," Bee mused, before playing a clip that claims there's no line in Manafort's plea agreement that bars him from sharing his information with a third party, unlike, say, former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates's plea agreement.

While a news anchor said this was still a bit too close to a conspiracy theory, Bee said she's ready to go all in. "Well, I am prepared to go there, and I am pretty Hollywood conspiracy stuff," Bee said.

After all, Bee is a member of the "Muellitary" as a special counsel super fan.

"Robert Mueller, you sneaky son of bitch," Bee said. "I never thought I would be so turned on by a man who looks always like he has mumps.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

