Samantha Bee had some strong words for President Donald Trump on her show Full Frontal on Wednesday night, about something "disgusting" that Trump did — besides touching Ted Cruz, as she said. Samantha Bee attacked Trump's policies on transgender rights, showing exactly how far he's gone to break the promises to protect transgender people during the campaign.

"It's really something that this dumbo has the gall to tell trans and gender-nonconforming people that their gender identity isn't authentic," Bee said, after showing a news clip that explained how the Trump administration is trying to essentially redefine gender, thereby removing the existence of trans people from the legislation.

"He doesn't even have a true self!" Bee said. "Deep down he's just a flesh sack of coins, gunk, and porn DVDs. If he ever did actual self-reflection, he would disintegrate into a pile of dry, dusty cum."

She then pointed out that these bigoted policies towards trans people seem to come from an issue of understanding. Specifically, the difficulty that she noted that Republicans seem to have understanding the difference between sex and gender. The new law would define a person's sex based on their genitals at birth — but that, of course, entirely leaves out the question of gender identity.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

"For someone who hasn't seen his own junk in years, Trump sure seems obsessed with everyone else's," Bee said. "Actually, let's get real. Mike Pence is obsessed with everyone else's junk. Donald Trump barely knows enough about trans people to hate them."

As proof, Bee showed footage of a reporter asking Trump about whether he had given up his promise to protect transgender Americans.

“We’re looking at it. We have a lot of different concepts right now,” Trump said in response. “They have a lot of different things happening with respect to transgender right now. And we’re looking at it very seriously.”

"'We're looking at it very seriously' is what Trump says when he does not know what the f*** you're talking about," Bee broke in to say. "Transgender is an adjective, not a noun ... look, if you're going to destroy people's lives, at least bother to learn the word."

Bee then noted that the reporter wasn't pulling from nothing in asking a question about Trump's promise to protect transgender Americans, showing the now frequently-referenced video of Trump making that promise on the campaign trail in 2016.

"He didn't really mean that? What gave it away, that he said 'L-G-B-T-Q' like a three-year-old spelling his name for the first time?" Bee said. "Or maybe it was the way his administration started chipping away at trans rights the literal moment they got into office."

If you're trans yourself or an ally, the next segment of the show was a difficult one to watch, with Bee enumerating everything the Trump administration has done to hurt trans people and then talking about the mental health ramifications of these policies for people struggling with their gender identities. To get through this, Bee said, trans people are standing strong — and they need cis allies standing with them.

"Transgender people are real, and normal, and they deserve so much more than this," she said. "Hey, if Donald Trump really, really wants to pretend that someone doesn't exist, pick Ted Cruz."