Getting a good night sleep isn't easy. A lot of us toss, turn, and toss some more — then scroll Instagram, watch a little Netflix, and do everything else that might keep awake. And the next day, we have the audacity to complain that we haven't slept. But this product could change all that. There's a Sam's Club weighted blanket that is currently on sale — and I'm seriously thinking about hitting "add to cart."

If you're not familiar with weighted blankets, the weights inside are meant to help lower anxiety — and maybe even help you sleep. It's not just that it's a comforting idea or feels like being wrapped in a big, weighty hug, but there's science behind it. "Laying under a weighted blanket can calm the body down and promote the release of serotonin and dopamine, thus calming the brain down, as well," clinical therapist Laura Fonseca previously told Bustle. Sounds like a pretty simple idea, but sometimes the simple things are the best. As long as you don't have a fear of being crushed to death, in which case I can only imagine that this blanket is probably not for you.

Sam's Club is offering the BlanQuil blanket, which is a 20-pound weighted blanket ready to help you chill the heck out. It's on sale as part of the Sam's Club "Shocking Values" series, where products get an even steeper markdown. Anti-anxiety blankets can be bonkers expensive, but until April 1 this particular model is on offer for $99.98. If you've been curious about getting in on the weighted blanket game, this might be a way to do it that won't completely bankrupt you.

20 Lb. Weighted Anti-Anxiety Blanket $99.98 Sam's Club

To be honest, the blanket sounds pretty great. "BlanQuil is a premium grade, therapeutic 20 pound weighted blanket that utlizes the power of deep touch stimulation to effectively support the body," Sam's Club explains on its website. "Engineered to be around 8 - 15 percent of your body weight, BlanQuil helps relax the nervous system by simulating the feeling of being held. This relaxation increases the release of serotonin and melatonin levels all while decreasing cortisol levels — resulting in an improved mood and restful sleep."

Plus it's available in a greyish color and a beige-ish — OK, the colors aren't great, but I'm pretty much sold. Improved mood? Restful sleep? Probably not heavy enough for me to accidentally whip it off of my partner in my sleep and leave it in a bunched pile useless to us both? I couldn't ask for anything more.

For some people, the blanket may just be a way to help them relax and feel less anxious — but for insomniacs like me, it can hopefully help in the sleep department. Other products also aim to help, like weighted eye masks and lavender... well, lavender everything, pretty much. Also, some vitamin deficiencies can make it more difficult to sleep, so when in doubt do some research and consult a doctor or sleep experts. Fight the good fight, fellow sleepless-nighters.

Everyone has their own method for dealing with anxiety, so if you have found something that works for you then that's great — stick with it. But if you're still looking for something to help you relax and sleep, a weighted blanket may be the way forward — think of it as a magical, weighty carpet ride.