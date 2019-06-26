On Tuesday, a California city took an unprecedented step in its push to combat youth nicotine addiction. San Francisco banned the sale of e-cigarettes, becoming the first city in the country to enact this type of measure. The city's board of supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the ban.

CNN noted that the ordinance bans the sale of e-cigarettes in physical stores and online, if the product is sent to an address in the city. The measure will go into effect 30 days after Mayor London Breed — who has previously expressed strong support for the ban — signs it.

"I support the legislation ... to suspend the sale of e-cigarettes in San Francisco until the Food and Drug Administration concludes a review of the impacts of vaping on public health," Breed said to CNN ahead of the vote on Tuesday. "There is so much we don't know about the health impacts of these products, but we do know that e-cigarette companies are targeting our kids in their advertising and getting them hooked on addictive nicotine products."

Notably, the top manufacturer of e-cigarettes, Juul, is based in San Francisco. The company strongly condemned the ordinance outlawing the sale of its product in a statement to the network on June 25.

The new law will "drive former adult smokers who successfully switched to vapor products back to deadly cigarettes," Juul said in its statement to CBS MoneyWatch. Furthermore, it will "deny the opportunity to switch for current adult smokers, and create a thriving black market instead of addressing the actual causes of underage access and use."

However, Shamann Walton, a board of supervisors member and co-author of the ordinance, noted to the New York Times that she believes that a ban on the sale of the product is required in order to stop teenagers from becoming addicted to it.“We’ve worked for decades to decrease tobacco usage and try to end nicotine addiction,” Walton said to the paper. “Now you have this device loaded with nicotine and chemicals that’s drawing people to addiction. We need to keep it out of the hands of young people.”

More to come ...