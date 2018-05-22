Following a devastating high school shooting in Texas, Santa Fe students' tweets are demanding changes to gun laws — and calling out those who have suggested that changes aren't needed. Some of the students' tweets echo the student-led advocacy after the Parkland shooting. And it's entirely possible that, in addition to bolstering the Parkland students' movement, they could spark a gun control movement of their own.

As ABC News reported, many of the students' tweets were directed at conservative politicians and media figures. For example, in a tweet from November 2017, conservative media personality Tomi Lahren wrote, "If you think it’s wise to lecture Texans on gun laws, I’m guessing you haven’t spent much time in Texas." Santa Fe Student Bree Butler responded to this tweet on May 20, writing, "Hey tonya, 10 of my classmates died yesterday and 10 others were injured. i would LOVE to lecture any texan on gun laws."

Other students took President Trump to task on social media. As ABC News reported, Brooklynn Butler, Bree's sister, condemned the president for focusing on the Russia investigation and not taking action on gun control, writing:

Have you considered putting your “witch hunt” on hold for a few days? 10 people were killed in a shooting that took place in the country you are in charge of and you haven’t mentioned anything about them except for the fact that they’re in your prayers. please take action.

Ten students and teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School when a fellow student shot them on the morning of May 18, 2018. 13 individuals were also injured in the shooting. Since the shooting has occurred, very little concrete action has been taken by politicians and policymakers to address gun control. While many Democrats have called for policy changes regarding guns, many Republicans have merely offered their thoughts, with no support for gun control legislation.

In addition to the Santa Fe students taking a stand to advocate for gun control, the Parkland students have also steadfastly continued their activism in the wake of the Santa Fe shooting. Parkland activist Emma González offered her unwavering support for the Santa Fe students on Twitter on May 18, writing:

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.

The gun control movement inspired by Parkland students, March for Our Lives, also released a statement following the Santa Fe shooting. The organization indicated that it would not be discussing the shooting directly, but instead offered support to help amplify the voices and advocacy initiatives of Santa Fe students, should they wish to have this assistance. As the organization indicated in its statement on Twitter:

... After receiving multiple requests by media sources to publicly discuss the shooting, we have decided to respectfully decline these opportunities as it is their tragedy and not our own. We encourage the media to represent the victims of the shooting as we stand beside them. March for Our Lives will lift the voices of those affected if they wish to share our platform.

Overall, it is evident that, much like the Parkland students, the Santa Fe High School students are raising their voices to hold politicians accountable — and to seek to prevent another school shooting from happening. They are also receiving support along the way, especially from those who have, tragically, also experienced violence in their own schools.