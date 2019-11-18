Sara Lee Responded To Harry Styles' NSFW 'SNL' Sketch

Sara Lee's social media team woke up to an unexpected surprise on Sunday morning. On Saturday, Nov. 16, Saturday Night Live aired a hilarious sketch that featured host Harry Styles as a guy who runs Sara Lee's Instagram and went very off-brand on their account. The risqué sketch went viral immediately, and caused some mayhem on the brand's actual Instagram. So much so that Sara Lee responded to Harry Styles' hilarious SNL sketch. Luckily, they don't seem to be too mad about the whole ordeal.

In the sketch, Styles plays Sara Lee's Instagram manager, who gets reprimanded by his bosses, played by Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong, for mistakenly using the brand's Instagram account instead of his own to write comments like "wreck me daddy" on Nick Jonas' page. Other inappropriate activity on the account included obsessively following a "fashion twink" with 200 followers and captioning Sara Lee's posts with musings about threesomes. Needless to say, the NSFW comments were not aligned with the company's message, and it was pure hilarity.

After SNL posted a clip of the sketch on Twitter, Sara Lee's own Twitter account responded with a simple but clever quip: “**checks recent activity of social media manager**.” However, after the sketch went viral over the weekend, Styles fans and SNL viewers began to bombard the brand's actual Instagram account with comments quoting the most NSFW one-liners from the sketch, like “destroy me king" and the emoji sequence that means "getting railed to death."

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Bimbo Bakeries USA, which owns the Sara Lee brand, gave a statement to the New York Post in response to the very unexpected activity on their Instagram account. “We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand," they said. "But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride."

Neither SNL nor Styles have publicly commented on the sketch or Sara Lee's response, but Yang, who co-wrote the sketch with Julio Torres (seen in the sketch as the "fashion twink" with 200 followers), offered a joking apology to the brand. "Very very very sorry to everyone at @SaraLeeDesserts," he said on Twitter, retweeting a clip from the sketch.

Although Yang initially tweeted that Sara Lee were deleting the comments from their Instagram posts, the company denied this in a statement to The Advocate, explaining that they temporarily disabled the comments in order to assess what was going on. As of Monday morning, the company's Instagram comments sections are open.