As the world largely adheres to shelter-in-place guidelines, one of the many seasonal activities people are missing out on is sample sale shopping. You know the drill: hordes of fashion lovers clamber together in lines that wrap around the block, in the hopes of gaining entrance to an exclusive shopping experience that consists of super-low prices and sometimes involves jumping over fellow shoppers to grab that one shiny box in your size. But all is not lost. Brands are getting creative with ways they can cure our retail therapy urge. Take, for example, Sarah Flint's sample sale which is now moving online to the delight of shoe shoppers everywhere.

From Thursday, April 16 to Monday, April 20, customers are able to shop archival shoes from the beloved footwear brand for up to 60% of their original prices. What’s more, Sarah Flint promises not only seasonal favorites, like the Andrea Espadrille, but also year-round classics, like Meghan Markle’s beloved Emma heel. Shop some of our favorites below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.