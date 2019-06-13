President Trump announced on Thursday that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the White House at the end of the month. Sanders has been in the Trump administration since the beginning, joining the White House in January 2017 as deputy press secretary and ascending to her current position seven months later.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted. "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"

