Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Response To Rumors She's Quitting Doesn't Exactly Deny Them

One of the most prominent figureheads of the Trump administration, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, responded to the rumor that she is planning to leave the White House after media outlets caught wind of them on June 13. Sanders serves as the press secretary and, according to CBS News, has become a confidante of the president since the administrations' communications director, Hope Hicks left the White House in February. The rumors that she plans to leave the White House by the end of the year, come from close friends. Sanders has since denied the rumor, responding with a tweet:

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS

If the rumor of Sander's leaving turns out to be true, she will be one of many White House employees to leave over the last couple of months. CBS News reports that over the course of the Trump administration the White House has been getting rid of certain jobs, "assigning multiple portfolios of responsibility to individual staffers," and that some positions have never even been filled.

Before stepping into the press secretary position, Sanders worked on Trump's presidential campaign, and was later a deputy press secretary to Sean Spicer until Spicer resigned in July of 2017.

Also said to be leaving is Sanders' deputy, Raj Shah, who worked for the Republican National Committee during the 2016 election season, and later joined the Trump administration at the White House. If Sanders and Shah leave the White House they will be added to a long list of White House Staffers to vacate their positions.

NPR reports that the Trump administration's White House staff turnover is breaking records, with more senior aides leaving in the first 13 months of his term than those of the four previous presidents after two years.

According to the site, typically, there's more staff turnover during a president's second year in office than their first. It was thought that with so many people leaving within the first year, the turnover would decrease during his second year.

"It looks as though turnover continues," Kathryn Dunn Tenpas from the Brookings Institution and White House Transition Project said. "People are moving to new positions. A lot of people are resigning or leaving. It's unclear when this will cease or whether it's just a continuous process with President Trump."

"There will be even more people leaving the White House sooner rather than later - laid off or just leaving out of exhaustion. And it's going to be harder to find good people to replace them," a source close to the Trump administration said to CBS News. "I do think that they're going to have a harder time getting the second wave of people in than the first, because those people were loyalists, and [new] folks will have to be recruited and encouraged and the survive the vetting process. In addition to all of that, the president prefers to have a small communications staff."

Tenpas told Business Insider, that especially high rates of turnover increases disruption and inefficiency, deprives the administration of outgoing officials' personal networks and political connections, and can have a domino effect, as top aides to departing staffers often follow them out. For many staffers, their reasons for walking out is they way Trump admittedly "fosters an environment of conflict"

"It's tough," Trump said in the NPR article about his turnover rate. "I like conflict. I like having two people with different points of view. And I certainly have that. And then I make a decision. But I like watching it. I like seeing it."