Any beauty lover knows the power of asking friends for advice, but this time is a little different. As StyleCaster found, Sarah Hyland shared that her is thinning from chronic illness. The actress has been open about her kidney dysplasia, and took to Instagram Stories to ask her fans for help with her thinning hair. It did more than just find her a great holistic product though — it's raising awareness.

Celebrities love to tell their fans about the products that they love, but Hyland flipped the script and asked her fans instead.

“Help, help, help. What hair care products are out there for thinning hair, this 27-year-old would like to know. I know it seems like I don’t, but I do,” Hyland wrote in her Instagram Stories, according to StyleCaster. “Some of my medications have been making my hair fall out. Some supplements like Viviscal and Nutrafol, I’ve talked to my pharmacist and I’m not allowed to take them because they interact with those medications.”

While Hyland did a little bit of her own research before she asked her fans, the results came pouring in when she sent out the Instagram ask. According to StyleCaster, she's going the holistic route.

"I think I’m gonna try more of the like, castor and coconut oil and avocado mix, maybe I’ll put some vitamin E in there. I don’t know,” she said. “Thanks for the help guys.”

While the post did bring about some really great ways to combat hair thinning, it did so much more. Hyland is raising awareness about chronic illnesses. So many people understand that a chronic illness means being sick, but they don't always know about the very real side effects of living with a chronic illness.

According to Smart Living Network, living with chronic illness is all about giving and taking energy.

"The immune systems of those with chronic illness are always active, more so than healthy people," the website reads. "The immune system is a very energy expensive part of the body to support, and as such requires a lot of nutrients to keep running. When the body can’t get enough nutrients to run all the normal processes of the body, it will often take resources from not-so-necessary processes (like growing hair), in order to keep more vital things (like the immune system), running smoothly."

It can also be harder for those with a chronic illness to find hair growth alternatives. As Hyland's post explains, there were some hair growth alternatives that she couldn't take because of how it would mix with medication.

As for the holistic approach that Hyland is trying out, the hair mask features Castor Oil, avocado, and Vitamin E. All are known for hair thickening properties, especially Castor Oil.

"Castor oil has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties and is high in Vitamin E, minerals, proteins, and Omega 6 and 9 beneficial fatty acids," according to The Wellness Mama. "Its unusually high ricinoleic acid ratio makes it beneficial to skin and hair."

I personally have been using castor oil on my hair, brows, and lashes for about a year now. While my hair naturally grows pretty fast to begin with, it's longer than ever and, more importantly, thicker than ever. My mom, who has a chronic illness herself, also reaps the benefits of Castor Oil for hair, skin, and even her nails.

There's a god chance that Castor Oil will work in Hyland's favor. Even if you're not living with a chronic illness, you can get thicker hair as well. All that, plus a little bit more awareness thanks to Hyland, for under $20.