After a whole storm of controversy that was aired out on social media, Sarah Palin's Who Is America appearance might not even be in the final product. According to Showtime president of programming Gary Levine, the segment with Palin might not have made it into the final cut of the episode. To reporters via Deadline, Levine said, All I can say about that is that there are several people who have thrown themselves in front of buses that may not be heading their way."

Levine didn't say anything further. However, he did clarify that Cohen is "always refining" his final product and that "he has a very high bar." Levine even claims that Cohen has a habit of screening episodes before actual audiences so that he can get an idea for what people are enjoying.

Somewhere in the world, Palin is probably breathing a sigh of relief — or feeling frustrated that she became so publicly upset over something that might never see the light of day.

In the beginning of July, Palin posted a long monologue to Facebook on her experience being duped by Cohen for his show. Palin wrote, "Yup - we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick "humor" of the British "comedian" Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime."

