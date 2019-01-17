After Ocean's 8 was such a major success, there's just one question that needs to be answered: Will there be a follow-up film? Well, Sarah Paulson said she's down for an Ocean's 8 sequel during a recent E! News interview. So does that mean it's actually happening? Would Sandra Bullock be on board?

Paulson told E! News,

"I haven't asked her about it. I'll get on that because I am curious [about] if we're ever going to do that. It would be so much fun. We would have to add one more."

If they did make an Ocean's 9 movie, they should add another cast member in the mix. As the title suggests, Ocean's 8 had eight leading actors: Paulson, Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

As for who could play that additional accomplice, Paulson shared some casting suggestions with Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 15: "I would like to add Bette Midler to the cast." She elaborated, "I think she'd be great, or Emma Thompson. Can't go wrong with either of them. Yeah, let's get them both." Why not? Just skip Ocean's 9, add two new members to the team, and go right to Ocean's 10.

In a joint interview with Kaling for a June interview with MTV, Paulson joked about doing a sequel, too. She remarked, "Oh my god, yes. I need the money," when she was asked about her interest in another Ocean's movie. Kaling jumped in with a joke of her own: "As long as Anne Hathaway isn't in it."

During that same interview, the actors suggest Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, and Nicole Kidman for the movie. So maybe they can add all four of them — plus Bette Midler and Emma Thompson — and just go for Ocean's 14.

Or maybe even an Ocean's 15, since Paulson told MTV, "Oprah? Oh my god! It has to be Oprah. Oprah is in Ocean's 9. Let it be said." She's not actually locked into a role, but, hey, there's nothing wrong with speaking something into existence. Especially when it's that good of an idea. Kaling chimed in, "Oprah would be great. The one thing we can agree on is that we like Oprah."

In another MTV interview for the same segment, Bullock and Blanchett confirmed that they're interested in another Ocean's movie as well. Bullock voiced her thoughts for an additional cast member, "If someone older who has more gifts than we do." You know who that sounds like, right? Oprah, of course.

What kind of role would she play? Bullock remarked, "Anything she wants. All she has to do is just appear. She can just sit in the chair." In all honesty, that sounds like the perfect addition to the franchise. Even a small glimpse at Oprah is enough to enhance, well, just about anything.

With all of this Oprah talk from the current cast members, what does she think about this herself? In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oprah made it clear that she's interested in an Ocean's 8. sequel, declaring, "I'm in, ladies."

So this is definitely happening, right? It sounds like a lot of the cast members are on board. And on top of that, they have some great casting suggestions for a sequel. It needs to happen.