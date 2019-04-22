The current press secretary has taken issue with comments made by a White House journalist. In an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday, Sarah Sanders claimed that April Ryan wants her "decapitated." Sanders pointed to Ryan's claim that the press secretary should be fired for misleading the press about James Comey's firing, as was indicated in the Mueller report.

“I have had reporters say a lot of things about me. They’ve said I should be choked. They’ve said I should deserve a lifetime of harassment,” Sanders said, according to video clips of the Fox & Friend segment that circulated on Twitter. “I certainly never had anybody say I should be decapitated — this takes us to a new low even for the liberal media. I think it just once again proves why this journalist isn’t taken seriously.”

But Ryan didn't say that Sanders "should be decapitated," as the press secretary said during her television appearance on Monday. Ryan used a figure of speech to say that people who lose their credibility should be fired from the Trump administration.

“Not only does she not have credibility, she lied,” Ryan said of Sanders during a CNN segment last Friday, according to video of her remarks. “She should be let go. She should be fired, end of story. When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off.”

On Monday, Ryan appeared relatively unphased by Sanders' reaction to her comments. She shared video footage of her CNN appearance to her Twitter account, captioning the video "Here is the full statement on lack of credibility of @PressSec who admitted under oath that she lied!"

