It's been a little more than two years since they were first rumored to be dating, and now there's reportedly a proposal on the horizon. They've known each other — casually, at least — since 2006, but the stars only recently aligned. That being said, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's relationship timeline is definitive proof that good things can, in fact, come to those who wait.

It's pretty safe to assume that Johansson would probably consider herself a "relationship" kind of gal. Over the last decade, she's rarely been single for long — which might be one of the reasons (if not the reason) it's taken her and Jost so long to get together.

In 2005, Jost got his big break when he was hired as a writer for Saturday Night Live. Shortly thereafter, in January 2006, Johansson made her debut as a host on the sketch comedy show. Jost told Entertainment Tonight many years later that that was when he and ScarJo first crossed paths. Alas, he had to wait quite a while to make his move, as she was dating Josh Hartnett at the time. Johansson and Hartnett split in November 2006, but she wasn't single very long. She was basically in back-to-back serious relationships — two of which ended up in marriage — from that point on.

Finally, in 2017, both Johansson and Jost found themselves single in the same place at the same time. In May of that year, ScarJo made a guest appearance on SNL, where Jost, of course, was still employed. It seems as if this is when things for her and Jost finally clicked, and the rest, as they say, is history. A very long history for the pair, which you can revisit in all of its decade-plus glory below.

January 2006: Johansson & Jost First Cross Paths On 'SNL' SeanH777 on YouTube In January 2006, Johansson was tapped to host SNL for the very first time. This was also the first time she and Jost met, but as she was dating Harnett back then, they'd simply remain friends. "The first time [Johansson] hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show," Jost recounted to Entertainment Tonight in September 2017. "So, we've kind of known each other since then ... she's the best."

2006-Early 2017: Johansson Is Involved In Other Relationships Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Johansson and Hartnett split in November 2006, according to People. By April of the following year, she and Ryan Reynolds were seemingly an item. In May 2008, the couple announced their engagement, and by September, they were officially hitched. Sadly, in December 2010, Johansson and Reynolds announced their separation, per E! News. Over the course of 2011, she reportedly dated Sean Penn for a bit, and spent more than a year with advertising executive Nate Naylor. In October 2012, ScarJo was spotted getting cozy with French journalist Romain Dauriac. Things got serious pretty quickly with these two, and they wed in 2014, People reported.

March 2017: Johansson Files For Divorce From Romain Dauriac Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's unclear whether or not Johansson and Jost stayed in touch over the years, but by March 2017, the actor was gearing up for her fifth gig hosting SNL. She filed for divorce from Dauriac just a few days before the show, although they'd reportedly been separated since the summer of 2016, a source told People at the time.

May 2017: The Pair Is Reportedly Caught Kissing At An 'SNL' Afterparty Saturday Night Live on YouTube Two months after filing for divorce from Dauriac, Johansson made a guest appearance on the season finale SNL. It was at that week's post-show party that she and Jost were first spotted getting cozy, according to a source for Page Six. "Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock," the insider revealed. "They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone ... they made out at least twice ... Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people." Now, another source told Entertainment Tonight that the season finale party "wasn't the first time" they'd hooked up, and that the pair had actually been seeing each other "for a bit" by then. "They're not in a relationship, but they have fun together. They like each other, but it's not exclusive — at least not at this point."

September 2017: Jost Opens Up About Johansson To The Press Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By September 2017, though, Johansson and Jost had seemingly decided to go exclusive. Neither one of them had publicly commented on the nature of their relationship up until that point, but Jost finally cracked when he was asked about Johansson during the 2017 Emmys. "She’s wonderful," the comedian told ET. "She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here." He then went on to tell the outlet, "She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome. I’m very happy. I feel very lucky."

November 2017: They Make Their First Public Appearance Together Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Over the next few months, Johansson and Jost would be spotted out and about together every now and then. November marked their first public appearance as a couple, though, when they both attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala. While they opted to maintain some privacy by walking the red carpet separately, once they were inside, they posed for several sweet pics.

December 2017: They Hold Hands While Ice Skating During 'SNL's' Closing Credits Saturday Night Live on YouTube In December, Jost and Johansson appeared to be totally done hiding their love from the public eye. During the closing credits of SNL — after Johansson made yet another guest appearance on the show — the entire cast hit the ice skating rink at 30 Rockefeller Center. In a blink-and-you'll miss it moment toward the end, Jost and Johansson sweetly held hands while gliding across the ice. Jost's Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che, captured the moment on his Instagram Story as well, and posted a video of the couple with a caption that read, "murrrrr xmas!!," according to People.

April 2018: They Make Their Red Carpet Debut Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On April 23, the two stars made their official red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere for Johansson's film, Avengers: Infinity War. They linked arms while posing for pics, exchanged all kinds of sweet glances, and just generally looked super happy.

May 2018: Jost Confirms Their Relationship Status On 'SNL' Saturday Night Live on YouTube A few weeks after their red carpet debut, Jost publicly referred to Johansson as his "girlfriend" during Weekend Update on SNL. While Leslie Jones was ranting about the difficulties of dating, she hilariously decided to drag Jost into the conversation. "Colin," she said. "He was so cute and sweet and kind, but it would never work because he’s gay," she joked, alluding that they had once been item. "I’m not gay, I told you I have a girlfriend," Jost replied, grinning. Now, he didn't flat-out say Johansson's name, but come on — we all knew who he was talking about.

February 2019: They Reportedly Move In Together & Talk Marriage Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After nearly two years of dating, sources for Us Weekly told the outlet that Johansson and Jost moved in together. "Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett," one of the sources claimed. "He thinks she is incredible, kind, beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they’re out." The source then added, "Scarlett loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul. They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her."

April 2019: They Look So In Love On The 'Avengers: Endgame' Red Carpet Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Almost exactly a year to the date of their first red carpet debut as a couple, Jost and Johansson looked like a picture-perfect pair at the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Endgame on April 22. They stayed stuck together like glue while posing for photos on the star-studded step-and-repeat, and pretty much only had eyes for each other the whole time.