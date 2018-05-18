On Friday, nine students and one adult were killed in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. As the nation grapples with the horror of yet another deadly shooting at an American school, the Washington Post released a startling statistic: School shooting deaths in 2018 already exceed military deaths.

According to data from the Defense Department, 29 active members of the U.S. military have died since Jan. 1, 2018, including both combat and non-combat deaths. In contrast, 31 people were killed in the United States since the beginning of the year, including the most recent shooting in Santa Fe, according to the Post.

As the Post notes, this is highly unusual. In 2017, for instance, more than six times as many American service members died than did victims of school shootings, according to the Post's data. So far, more people have been killed in school shootings in 2018 than at this point in any other year since 2000. It's not even close: Between 2000 and 2017, there were a cumulative total of 36 school shooting victims who were killed by May 18 of the year in question. This is just give five more than the number of school shooting victims so far in 2018.

