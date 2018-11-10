Thursday brought joyous news for Scottish youth and parents. By May 2021, history curriculum in Scotland will include LGBTQ history. The LGBTI Inclusive Education Working Group submitted 33 recommendations for a curriculum that including gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and intersex history for all age groups, according to NBC News.

This implementation will make Scotland the first country in the world to teach this kind of curriculum, according to Scotland Deputy First Minister John Swinney. The curriculum will include lessons about terminology, how to combat homophobia and transphobia, history of prejudice experienced by queer people and the history of queer movement for equality, according to the government's statement.

"Scotland is already considered one of the most progressive countries in Europe for LGBTI equality," Swinney said. "Our education system must support everyone to reach their full potential. That is why it is vital the curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools."

Time for Inclusive Education co-founder Jordan Daly said the campaign was pleased with the result after three years of work. "The implementation of LGBTI inclusive education across all state schools is a world first, and in a time of global uncertainty, this sends a strong and clear message to LGBTI young people that they are valued here in Scotland," Daly said in a statement.

