Scott Disick turned 36 on Sunday, and the extended Kardashian clan was there to help him celebrate. Kim and Khloé also posted birthday tributes to Scott, to show how much he means to their family. He and Kourtney aren't together anymore, but he's still a devoted dad to their three kids, and a loving uncle to the rest of the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners.

In Kim's post, she shared a picture of Disick and Kylie Jenner that was taken in 2008. She wrote in the caption,

"Scott I've known you for almost 15 years, we've all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother. I've seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou"

Khloé also shared a slideshow of photos of the two of them together over the years. And in her caption, she referred to Disick as a brother — he's definitely taken on the role over the years.

The two sisters also posted some videos from his birthday party in their Instagram Stories. Disick even let Saint West join him in blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

Seriously, how cute is this?

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

"Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou!!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into," Khloé wrote in her post about Scott's birthday. "I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady."

Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, also shared a few photos from Disick's birthday party on her own Instagram account. "Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou 📌 an amazing soul. we all love you very much," she captioned the post.

Richie also shared some more photos from the party on her Instagram Story, along with a post in which she called Disick her "best friend."

Sofia Richie/Instagram Story

Based on the photos and videos, it looks like Kourtney and her and Scott's three children were all at the party, as were Kim and her children. Kylie Jenner was there, too — Disick shared a photo of her on his Instagram Story.

Scott Disick/Instagram Story

He also called his birthday celebration the "best best best night."

Scott Disick/Instagram Story

Kris Jenner also shared an Instagram post for Disick's birthday, calling him "the most incredible father" to his three kids. "I thank God every day that you are a part of our family," she wrote.

Disick's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family has been well-documented on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, too. Whether he's doing face exercises alongside them, keeping the peace between sibling spats, or trying to sell Khloé's art, he really is there to support all of the family members. And this weekend, they all came together to celebrate him, which is really nice to see.