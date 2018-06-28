A few hours after news was released of a shooting that left five people dead and many more injured, Sean Hannity suggested Maxine Waters inspired the Capital Gazette shooting with her "rhetoric". The claims were made on his radio show on Thursday afternoon. Hannity spent a few moments lamenting the horror of such an event— but then he changed course.

According to The Huffington Post, Hannity tried to make a connection between Representative Waters' (D-Calif.) recent rally speech and a gunman's decision to enter the building of the Capital Gazette office and open fire. During her speech, Waters had encouraged people to tell Trump administration officials they were not welcome in public places

Hannity said, “I’ve been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric. Really, Maxine?” said Hannity, referring to Waters. “You want people to create ― ‘Call your friends, get in their faces,’ and Obama said that, too. ‘Get in their faces, call them out, call your friends, get protesters, follow them into restaurants and shopping malls’ and wherever else she said.”

As The Huffington Post acknowledged, what's especially shocking about this rant (beyond Hannity connecting Waters to a shooting she was in no way related to) was that Hannity chose not to talk about Milo Yiannopoulos. The controversial YouTube celebrity and former Breitbart senior editor reportedly texted a reporter earlier this week, “I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight.”

cavalierseul on YouTube

More to come ...