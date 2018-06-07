When President Donald Trump goes to Southeast Asia next week to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he'll have some of his favorite pundits in tow. Fox News host Sean Hannity will be in Singapore for the North Korea summit, along with former White House advisor Sebastian Gorka.

The summit will begin next Tuesday in Singapore — considered to be a "neutral" country for the two parties — on Sentosa Island. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hannity will be there from Monday to Wednesday and record his show on location over the three days. Although only one day of talks has been confirmed for the meeting, U.S. officials have reportedly made a contingency plan in case the discussions are going well and continue into Wednesday.

Gorka told Fox that he will also be at the summit. "I'm delighted to go with Sean Hannity and his team," he said on Wednesday. "We will be there on the ground reporting for Fox and Fox Business."

Hannity and Gorka won't be present for the actual talks between Trump and Kim — they'll just be reporting on them. It's certainly conceivable, though, that Trump will take advantage of their presence to personally debrief with them in Singapore. It's been reported that Trump often calls Hannity before going to sleep to decompress about the day's events.

