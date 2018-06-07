There's one story in particular that seems to follow Trump's former press secretary anywhere he goes. And finally, he's clearing the air on it. Apparently, Sean Spicer's "hiding in the bushes" meme isn't what it looked like, according to an interview he did with Rolling Stone. The topic came up when Tessa Stuart asked Spicer if there were media reports about him that were inaccurate. "The one that really sticks out is obviously the whole story of me, quote, 'hiding in bushes,'" he admitted.

It's a long story when you read Spicer's rather belabored explanation. He explained, "At the end of the White House driveway there's a place where all the media does their live hits. Everybody's got a little space — NBC, CBS, FOX, Sinclair. Every single reporter that's reporting live from the White House, they're within five feet of where I stood."

The media reports of him "hiding" in the bushes were not true, Spicer said. "There is literally video and pictures of me standing in the middle of the White House driveway," he told Stuart. "That's where I was. And there is no question. I was as close to a bush as any other reporter that night."

In July, various media websites reported that Spicer was "hiding" by the White House driveway bushes amid questions about former FBI Director James Comey's dismissal. In one instance, Business Insider described Spicer as "huddled near bushes" during the press' questioning.

