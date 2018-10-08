Sebastian Rosemarie's Insta Feed Will Inspire You To Forge Your Own Path

Sebastian Rosemarie uses art to inspire us to own every part of our multifaceted selves. The model, artist, mental health activist, and sex education writer is committed to providing a space for the underrepresented, and allows followers to know that it's perfectly OK if you're still navigating your identity. The majority of Rosemarie's shoots are related to queer identity, visibility, and sexuality. That's why Rosemarie's included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Latinx voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Describe yourself in one line, including how you identify and what you do.

“I’m Sebastian Rosemarie, a Black and Puerto Rican Non-binary Activist, Model, and Artist.”

What do you hope people take away from following you on social media? “I hope the people who follow me take away following your own path and creativity. It’s OK to be multifaceted in your identity and it’s OK to still be figuring it out.”

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Latinx community?

“I felt it when I started getting DMs [from] young Latinx girls struggling with being trans/queer and knowing that my words helped them accept themselves or helped them through a tough time even in a small way.”

Who's another Latinx person you would recommend to follow on social media?

My friends are so beautiful, here’s a few people Latinx creatives who inspire me in my daily life: @Zabaay, @ethereal.1, @Atr31music.

Follow Sebastian Rosemarie on Instagram, @sebastianrosemarie.