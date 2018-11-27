For the past 25 years, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sat on the U.S. Supreme Court, ruling on monumental cases like United States v. Virginia (struck down universities with all-male admissions policies) and Obergefell v. Hodges (granted same-sex marriage in all 50 states). Before she was Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, the now-85-year-old put her stamp on history in cases and circumstances that changed the landscape for sex equality, shaping the rights and the opportunities we have today. Due to her impact, Ginsburg has become a beacon of feminism and equality — not to mention, the face of many a parody prayer candle — in recent years, which in 2018 alone has led to a documentary, which came out in May, and the upcoming Focus Features film On the Basis of Sex, which hits theaters Dec. 25.

The upcoming film stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg and Armie Hammer as Ruth's husband and legal partner, Marty. Other big names are also in the film, including Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny, and Kathy Bates. The film tells the story of of Ginsburg's adult years as a young attorney and mother, facing inequality and discrimination throughout her career. The film was written by Ginsburg's nephew, Daniel Stiepleman.

In the film, Ginsburg and her husband take on a case that shaped the future for sex discrimination cases that came after. The Charles E. Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue case in 1972 opened up a conversation around discrimination, even though the subject of discrimination in this instance was a man who was denied a caregiver tax deduction as a single male in Colorado.

The film also shows the discrimination faced by Ginsburg herself, and how she prevailed over it. She was one of nine women to enter her class of 500 people at Harvard Law in 1956, and she struggled finding a job out of law school due to being a woman, according to The Washington Post, despite being the top of her class. But, in the face of all of this, she became the first female professor to get tenure at Columbia University in 1972, and later became the second appointed female U.S. Supreme Court justice in 1993.

