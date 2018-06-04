Wreck-It Ralph just got meta. Disney just released a new trailer for the upcoming animated movie, and all of your favorite Disney princesses will be in Wreck-It Ralph 2. It looks like Disney isn't above having a few laughs at its own expense in Ralph Breaks the Internet, and fans are loving the meta commentary.

As the title of the movie suggests, the sequel takes Ralph and Vanellope out of their arcade game and into the internet. In the new trailer, the duo zoom past icons for various social media sites in a pan-over that's reminiscent of Silicon Valley's opening credits. They eventually land at "the SEARCHBAR."

While Ralph appears a bit overwhelmed, Vanellope asks the bar's attendant to take her to "a website that's super intense and really nuts." That phrase might ignite images of sketchy dark web sites, but don't worry — she lands in a place that's just the opposite. The search bar sends Vanellope to Oh My Disney, where she finds herself in a room with all of the Disney princesses from the studio's past animated movies.

The room is chock full of headbands and ballgowns galore. Characters including Jasmine, Snow White, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Belle, Aurora, Moana, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel, Tiana, Merida, Ariel, and Mulan are all there, and they're suspicious of why Vanellope just burst in on their party. (And if you're wondering why Rapunzel's hair is back after Tangled's dramatic ending, it turns out Rapunzel's hair grew back in the Disney Channel Tangled sequel.)

Vanellope tries to convince them that she, too, is a princess. But the others are skeptical, since she doesn't have powers like Elsa or magic hair like Rapunzel, and she's never been poisoned like Snow White. But when Rapunzel asks her, "Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?" Vanellope is able to answer with an enthusiastic "Yes" — inspiring the group to proclaim that she is, indeed, a princess after all.

It's surprising to see Disney is willing to include a joke about the popular criticisms of its princess movies in the new movie. But the scene is absolutely perfect — it's super meta, but not in a cheesy way. Plus, as Insider points out, there's another reason the Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer will be nostalgic for fans who grew up on Disney movies. All of the original voice actors will play the Disney princesses in Wreck-It Ralph 2, which is exciting news for fans of the original films. Naturally, fans are already sharing their happiness with the trailer on Twitter.

The first Wreck-It Ralph movie ended with Ralph, Vanellope, Felix, and Calhoun defeating the villainous Turbo, who crossed through various games causing trouble. Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch's characters aren't in the new trailer, but fans of the video game couple shouldn't be too worried. The two actors are listed on the IMDb page for Ralph Breaks the Internet, so it looks like Felix and Calhoun will still be around in the sequel.

Potential light spoilers ahead for Wreck-It Ralph 2: And while it doesn't look like King Candy/Turbo will be back around, it looks like Alan Tudyk, who voiced the villain, will still have a role in the sequel, too. Tudyk is credited as the voice of KnowsMore on IMDb, which is likely the search bar employee who sends Vanellope to Oh My Disney. He sounds nothing like King Candy, but that might just go to show how skilled a voice actor Tudyk is. At least Sugar Rush is apparently safe from Turbo's villainous ways, though — that is, unless KnowsMore is somehow Turbo in disguise.

The Wreck-It Ralph sequel looks like plenty of fun. Even for Disney fans who haven't seen the first one, the Disney princess scene in the new trailer is a treat. And if that's not enough, Vanellope also passes by Stormtroopers and a Marvel sign in the trailer — so there could be even more franchise crossovers in the movie. One thing is certain, fans of the expanded Disney universe need to put this movie on their to-watch list right now.