There's a myth that good art requires suffering. And, while it's not always the case, sometimes hard times can actually lead to some exciting work. Such is the case for Selena Gomez. In a new interview promoting her upcoming album, Rare, Selena Gomez opened up about her mental health struggles and how getting help led to her most honest album yet.

Gomez has been through it in recent years, but, speaking to the Wall Street Journal in an article published on Wednesday, Jan. 8, she said that some experiences were necessary for her to go through. “My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time,” she explained. "I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief.” And that diagnosis allowed for the singer to get the treatment she really needed. "I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed."

Now, the singer finds talking about her mental health and learning more about it to be a helpful tool. “I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she revealed.

Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All this newfound empowerment, and ability to openly speak about her struggles, has led straight to Rare, which will be her first album since 2015's Revival. Gomez has described Rare as "the most honest music I've ever made." And if you needed more affirmation, take it from the singer's famous close friend, Taylor Swift.

“This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” Swift told WSJ about Gomez's new album. “I just thought, Wow, she’s finally allowing herself to let other people know things aren’t always OK. You can be vulnerable and lonely and independent and strong and brave and scared all at once.”

Swift's approval was just one of the things that made Gomez feel she was on the right track with this album. “I remember Taylor said when I played her some of the new songs, ‘I feel like I’m seeing who you were before this,’” the singer recalled. “That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.