Selena Gomez loves an accessory with double meanings, and Selena Gomez's 1973 necklace is no exception. Gomez has been known in the past to convey quiet messages with her accessory choices. Most recently, she sported a barrette with the phrase "ugly" on it, which fans thought alluded to the time Italian designer Stefano Gabbana called her ugly on Instagram.

Much like the hair clip, Gomez's 1973 necklace also has a double meaning. Created by jewelry designer Sophie Ratner, the necklace pays homage to one of the most important Supreme Court decisions in history: Roe v. Wade.

Ratner made the collection of necklaces in collaboration with Physicians for Reproductive Health, which is an organization of doctors who use evidence, training, and organized action to champion for reproductive healthcare access. Ratner's '1973' necklace commemorates the 45 anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that granted women the right to abortions.

In order to help the continued struggle to keep abortions legal, Ratner is donating 30% of proceeds from the sale of each necklace to the Physicians for Reproductive Health organization.

"In this time of attacks on evidence-based medicine and a woman’s right to choose, we cannot remain silent. Please join your allies across the country and proudly wear this necklace to remind people everywhere that we must continue to fight for equality and access for reproductive health here in the United States, and throughout the world," Ratner shared in a post on Instagram.

"Growing up with a mother who is an OBGYN has always shown me the importance of equality in healthcare and particularly with women's reproductive health," Ratner shares with Bustle. "I've always believed that everybody should have the choice to make their own decisions about their bodies and more now than ever it is important to fight for this, which is what inspired our 1973 piece and our collaboration with Physicians for Reproductive Health.”

The necklace itself is small and delicate. A photo of Gomez wearing the necklace was posted onto Sophie Ratner Fine Jewelry's Instagram, giving followers a peek at how minimalist it is. Hanging off a small chain, the necklace can be worn as a centerpiece, or layered with other chokers and chains.

The Sophie Ratner x Physicians for Reproductive Health Collaboration comes with five pieces to shop. There are three variations for necklaces: silver ($115), gold ($350), and a diamond style ($850). There are also two bracelets to choose from: silver ($115) and gold ($380.)

While Gomez did not share the photo onto her own Instagram account, her stylist, Kate Young, shared it on hers. (Young also happens to be Sophie Turner's stylist.) In the caption Young simply posted #1973.

While the Instagram photo only captures the necklace itself, Gomez actually wore it to her taping at Live With Kelly and Ryan. Gomez made an appearance on the talk show because she is currently promoting her new film, The Dead Don't Die. For the segment, Gomez wore a ruffled blue-and-white printed Chanel dress, and accented her designer look with her gold-plated Roe v. Wade necklace.

Gomez has publicly supported the pro-choice movement before. On May 18, Gomez posted an Instagram photo of a sign reading, "Stop telling women what to do with their bodies."

In the caption, Gomez wrote, "To see what is happening right now in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and several other states in our country is not only deeply upsetting but seems that it can’t possibly be real in 2019. It’s no one’s business what a woman chooses to do with her body. End of story."

Gomez also mentioned that people who want to support the pro-choice movement can donate to Planned Parenthood via the link in her bio. This has garnered the artist backlash from her anti-choice fans, but it appears that Gomez is continuing to voice her support for reproductive health rights. The Sophie Ratner 1973 necklace not only quietly sends a message, but it donates directly to the fight. It's a win, win.